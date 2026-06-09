Higher Government Procurement Preference For Local Industry Set To Support Growth And Employment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- The government's decision to raise the price preference margin granted to locally manufactured products in public tenders to 20 percent is expected to strengthen industrial activity, stimulate investment and create new employment opportunities, according to Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah.

The decision, recently approved by the Cabinet, forms part of broader efforts to enhance the contribution of the industrial sector to economic growth and increase the role of local production in meeting government procurement needs.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Qudah said the move represents a significant step toward empowering national industries and improving the competitiveness of Jordanian products in the domestic market.

He noted that expanding the preference margin will provide local manufacturers with greater opportunities to benefit from government spending, while supporting policies aimed at increasing reliance on domestic production and retaining more value within the national economy.

According to Qudah, the industrial sector possesses advanced production capabilities and accumulated expertise that enable it to meet the technical, engineering and operational requirements of government institutions across a wide range of sectors.

He said the decision is expected to expand demand for locally manufactured goods, encouraging factories to increase production, broaden operations and undertake additional investments.

The minister emphasized that the measure carries particular importance given the industrial sector's role as one of the largest generators of employment opportunities.

Higher demand for domestic products is expected to support job creation not only within manufacturing facilities but also across supporting sectors and local supply chains linked to industrial activity, he said.

Qudah added that increasing the share of local products in government procurement effectively channels public spending back into the economy by supporting national companies, stimulating production and strengthening business sustainability.

He also noted that the decision could contribute to attracting additional industrial investment and encouraging the expansion of existing projects.

The minister said the measure aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision, which identifies industry as a strategic sector capable of accelerating economic growth, increasing exports and generating sustainable employment opportunities.

He stressed that the government will continue implementing policies aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of local industries and supporting their growth in both domestic and international markets.

Qudah said the ministry will work closely with relevant government entities to monitor implementation of the decision and ensure that its economic objectives are achieved, including increasing the share of local products in public procurement and reinforcing the role of industry as a key pillar of sustainable economic development.

//Petra// RZ