China's Xi Arrives In North Korea For Talks With Kim Jong Un
Reuters reported that Xi received an official welcome upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport, the capital of North Korea.
Xi was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, Chief of Staff of the Communist Party of China, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
In remarks published by North Korea's state media, Xi said ties between China and North Korea were at a“new historical starting point.”
“We must oppose hegemony, authoritarianism and all attempts and conspiracies to revive militarism that endanger regional security and stability,” he said.
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