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Report Finds Persistent Barriers for Disabled People in Netherlands
(MENAFN) A new report has found that people with disabilities in the Netherlands continue to face significant obstacles in participating fully in society, despite government commitments made ten years ago to improve inclusion.
According to reports, the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights concluded that many disabled individuals still struggle in daily life, with a substantial share saying they feel excluded or undervalued. One in four respondents said they do not feel they matter in society, while about half reported taking part in fewer social activities than they would prefer.
Access to healthcare was identified as a major concern, with around one-third of respondents reporting serious difficulties in obtaining appropriate medical care or support services. In education, many participants said institutions such as schools and universities still fail to provide adequate accommodations for students with disabilities.
The labor market also remains a challenge, with more than a quarter of respondents reporting unequal opportunities when seeking employment.
Financial insecurity was another widespread issue. Over one-third of respondents said they worry about their future financial stability, citing concerns such as potential cuts to benefits, rising healthcare costs, and the high price of essential assistive devices.
Overall, the report highlights ongoing gaps between policy goals and lived experiences, suggesting that significant work remains to ensure equal participation for disabled people across Dutch society.
According to reports, the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights concluded that many disabled individuals still struggle in daily life, with a substantial share saying they feel excluded or undervalued. One in four respondents said they do not feel they matter in society, while about half reported taking part in fewer social activities than they would prefer.
Access to healthcare was identified as a major concern, with around one-third of respondents reporting serious difficulties in obtaining appropriate medical care or support services. In education, many participants said institutions such as schools and universities still fail to provide adequate accommodations for students with disabilities.
The labor market also remains a challenge, with more than a quarter of respondents reporting unequal opportunities when seeking employment.
Financial insecurity was another widespread issue. Over one-third of respondents said they worry about their future financial stability, citing concerns such as potential cuts to benefits, rising healthcare costs, and the high price of essential assistive devices.
Overall, the report highlights ongoing gaps between policy goals and lived experiences, suggesting that significant work remains to ensure equal participation for disabled people across Dutch society.
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