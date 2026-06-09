U-18 Asia Cup Hero Sawan Kumar Gets Warm Welcome In Patna After Victory

A warm welcome was accorded to India men's U-18 hockey team goalkeeper Sawan Kumar at Patna Airport on Tuesday following India's triumphant campaign at the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Japan.

The Indian men's team clinched the gold medal after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final at Kakamigahara on June 6. Ashish Tani Purti starred in the title clash with a hat-trick, while captain Ketan Kushwaha also found the net as India secured a dominant victory to be crowned Asian champions. The achievement capped a successful tournament for Indian hockey, with the women's side also finishing on the podium by claiming the bronze medal.

Goalkeeper Expresses Pride

Speaking after he arrived in Patna, Sawan Kumar expressed pride in representing both Bihar and the country on the international stage. "Representing Bihar makes me proud. The Bihar government has been consistently encouraging athletes. There has been significant development in the sports sector here, and I want to express my gratitude for that. I want to give credit to everyone who supported me. It feels wonderful to see Bihar rising in the world of sports," Sawan said.

Government Pledges Support

Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, who received the young goalkeeper at the airport, reiterated the state government's commitment to nurturing sporting talent and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes. "We want children from Bihar to win medals not only at the national level but also internationally, to play for India's junior and senior teams, and to be part of historic victories. Bihar will no longer lag behind other states in the realm of sports. The Bihar government is committed to providing support that aligns with the necessary infrastructural developments, policy changes, and the aspirations of the state's young men and women who wish to pursue sports. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has issued clear directives ensuring that players from Bihar can participate in exchange programs across various states. World-class facilities will be made available to them within Bihar," Singh said.

Hockey India Announces Cash Reward

To honour the men's team's achievement, Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player of the gold medal-winning squad and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff. (ANI)

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