200+ Crypto Firms Urge Senate To Pass CLARITY Act

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) More than 200 crypto companies and organizations are pressing the U.S. Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, warning that delays could cost the industry a critical legislative window. A letter circulated Monday, and shared by the crypto lobby group Stand With Crypto, calls on Senate leadership to bring the bill to the floor without delay, arguing that momentum from a bipartisan Banking Committee vote should be built upon to advance durable market-structure legislation.

The CLARITY Act is designed to clarify how the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission would regulate digital assets. Yet it has stalled multiple times this year as lawmakers and advocacy groups have debated its provisions. The ongoing negotiations have centered on two high-stakes demands: a prohibition on platforms offering stablecoin yields, backed by banking groups, and protections for developers building decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, championed by the crypto industry. The letter from industry groups underscores the stakes, saying that enactment would keep crypto jobs, investment and market activity in the United States and position the country as a global leader in digital asset innovation.

According to the letter, signed by Stand With Crypto, The Digital Chamber, the Blockchain Association, and the Crypto Council for Innovation, digital asset markets are increasingly global and central to modern financial infrastructure. The signatories argue that the question before Congress is whether the future of digital asset markets will be built within the United States under robust oversight and clear rules, or offshore under less transparency and accountability.

Industry coalitions are urging the Senate to bring the CLARITY Act to a floor vote, emphasizing the bipartisan momentum seen in the Banking Committee's approval. The bill aims to harmonize how the SEC and CFTC regulate crypto assets, but negotiations remain unsettled on major reform provisions. Disagreements center on a potential ban on stablecoin yield platforms versus protections for DeFi developers, reflecting broader tensions between traditional financial regulators and the crypto sector. Timing is uncertain: the Senate has not scheduled floor time for the bill ahead of the November midterm elections, and analysts warn time is running out before a late-July recess. Industry observers note ethics and illicit-finance safeguards as critical sticking points that could determine whether lawmakers secure the necessary 60 votes to move forward.

Key takeawaysMomentum, timing, and the legislative window

With the Senate yet to schedule floor time for the CLARITY Act, industry groups fear a narrow window ahead of the midterm season. The timing matters because passage would require swift action before lawmakers recess and return to a politically charged environment. Analysts have previously warned that the opportunity to pass meaningful crypto legislation could fade if the bill remains bottled up in committee or fails to reach the floor in a timely manner.

Galaxy Digital's assessment of the bill's chances has reflected the evolving political dynamics. In a note published recently, the firm reduced its odds of passage in 2026 to 60% from 75%, noting that the bill would need to clear the Senate before the August recess in late July.“After that, the window effectively closes,” the firm wrote, highlighting how timing could constrain any potential consensus on a comprehensive framework for the sector.

The CLARITY Act has already seen movement in the House-adjacent committees, with the Senate Agriculture and Banking panels advancing their own versions addressing commodities and securities laws. Critics and supporters alike agree that a key hurdle remains: aligning these committee-identified provisions into a single bill that can survive floor debate and garner the necessary bipartisan support. Without an agreed framework, the regulatory roadmap for U.S. crypto markets could remain murky for longer than industry participants can tolerate.

Policy clashes and what remains unresolved

The heart of the stalemate lies in concrete policy choices about how to oversee a rapidly evolving asset class. Banking groups have pressed for a ban on platforms that offer stablecoin yields, arguing that such practices could introduce unsupervised liquidity and risk to financial stability. By contrast, the crypto industry has pressed for measures that would protect developers and operators of non-custodial and DeFi platforms, seeking assurances that innovation won't be stifled by overly prescriptive rules or punitive penalties for users and builders alike.

Beyond the bifurcated reform agenda, lawmakers are also wrestling with ethics and illicit-finance controls. Senator Cynthia Lummis has been at the forefront of advancing the bill but has signaled openness to amendments that would address potential ethics concerns and strengthen policing of illicit finance flows. Those issues, analysts say, could determine whether the measure can secure the broad support needed to cross the floor, especially in a Senate that has shown bipartisan nerves on digital-asset governance.

Observers note that the process remains a negotiation rather than a finished product. While the Senate Banking Committee's vote demonstrated that consensus around the general approach exists, the precise balance of protections for users, developers, and market participants remains unsettled. The lack of a settled package means that the industry's call for certainty - a predictable regulatory environment that could attract investment and job growth - must contend with the political reality of competing priorities as lawmakers prepare for the midterms.

Industry voices and the potential impact on the market ecosystem

Supporters argue that a clear, U.S.-based regulatory framework would reduce uncertainty, entice capital to stay within American markets, and prevent a drift of digital-asset activity to offshore jurisdictions with less transparency and accountability. In the letter shared by Stand With Crypto, the signatories framed the CLARITY Act as a vehicle for“global leadership in digital asset innovation”-a claim that resonates with firms seeking to anchor their operations in a predictable, U.S.-regulated environment.

Yet the road ahead remains contested. The ongoing tug-of-war between groups favoring a stricter stance on stablecoins and those advocating for a rules-based approach that protects developers reflects a broader tension in the sector: balancing consumer protection and market integrity with the need to sustain a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship. The CLARITY Act, if enacted, would set a regulatory frame that could shape everything from product design and fundraising to exchange practices and the deployment of on-chain financial primitives.

For investors and builders, the key takeaway is that a clearer framework could alter risk premiums, funding dynamics, and competitive positioning across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi protocols. As politics and policy continue to unfold, market participants should monitor whether the bill's sponsors can reconcile the ethics provisions, illicit-finance safeguards, and the two major industry asks into a cohesive package that can win broad support on the Senate floor.

Analysts also keep an eye on how state-level and global developments might influence U.S. policy timing. If the CLARITY Act stalls again, observers warn of a potential shift in investment incentives and project deployments toward jurisdictions with clearer or more favorable regulatory regimes. Conversely, a clear path to floor debate and a timely vote could catalyze a more robust domestic market, with clearer compliance requirements and a more predictable regulatory horizon for startups and incumbents alike.

The drafting process remains dynamic, and industry groups emphasize that any successful version would need to address both the governance needs of developers and the consumer protections that lawmakers want to see. As the debate moves toward potentially blending the different committee proposals, market participants should prepare for a period of heightened policy risk until a finalized framework emerges.

The article's broader context is not just about a single bill; it's about how the United States defines itself as a hub for digital-asset innovation. The outcome could influence where companies locate, how they recruit talent, and how they structure their product offerings in a landscape that is increasingly global, competitive, and technologically complex. While the exact details of the final language remain to be seen, the industry's united plea underscores a shared belief that regulatory clarity is a prerequisite for sustained growth and responsible innovation in the crypto economy.

Readers should watch for a scheduling update on floor time as the summer break approaches, with the understanding that any movement could unfold quickly once leadership commits to a vote. The evolution of the ethics and illicit-finance components, in particular, will likely determine the bill's fate in the Senate and whether the United States preserves its role as a stable, innovation-forward jurisdiction for digital assets.

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