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INSEE Projects France Population Set to Peak in 2037, Then Decline
(MENAFN) France’s population is projected to rise to a high point of 69.8 million in 2037 before gradually beginning a sustained decline, according to demographic forecasts released Monday by the country’s national statistics institute.
According to reports, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) estimates that if present trends remain unchanged, the population would decrease to around 65.9 million by 2070, down from 69.1 million in 2026.
The projections indicate that any population growth over the coming decade would be entirely driven by net migration. At the same time, the country’s natural balance—the difference between births and deaths—has already turned negative as of 2025.
The agency added that migration is expected to continue compensating for this natural population deficit until around 2037. After that point, inflows would no longer be sufficient to offset the gap between births and deaths, leading to an overall population decline.
INSEE emphasized that its forecast is based on the continuation of current demographic patterns, including reduced fertility levels alongside steady positive migration flows.
According to reports, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) estimates that if present trends remain unchanged, the population would decrease to around 65.9 million by 2070, down from 69.1 million in 2026.
The projections indicate that any population growth over the coming decade would be entirely driven by net migration. At the same time, the country’s natural balance—the difference between births and deaths—has already turned negative as of 2025.
The agency added that migration is expected to continue compensating for this natural population deficit until around 2037. After that point, inflows would no longer be sufficient to offset the gap between births and deaths, leading to an overall population decline.
INSEE emphasized that its forecast is based on the continuation of current demographic patterns, including reduced fertility levels alongside steady positive migration flows.
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