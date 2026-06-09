Bangladesh MP Raises Concern Over Worsening Law And Order Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, June 9 (IANS) Bangladeshi independent lawmaker Rumeen Farhana expressed grave concern over the worsening law and order situation in the country, local media reported.

Citing statistics from Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), she said that the incidents of murder, abduction, and violence against women had surged during the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government's first 100 days in office.

Addressing the Parliament, she drew attention to the vacant seat of Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, saying,“He was supposed to be present today (Monday), but his chair is empty. What can I do? I must speak in his absence.”

Speaking on an issue of urgent public importance Rumeen said that Bangladesh witnessed 605 murders, 294 muggings, 90 robberies, and 196 abductions in March and April alone. She added that police came under attack in 129 incidents, while 2,214 theft cases were also recorded, Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Highighting the violence against women and children, Rumeen noted that 3,496 cases of abuse were reported during the period, including 78–102 rapes, 30–36 gang rapes, and 49–71 child rapes.

“These figures clearly show how fragile and alarming the law and order situation has become in just three months,” she said.

Rumeen argued that economy and law and order are key benchmarks for determining a government's success or failure.“Had the home minister been present, it would have been easier to spell out his failures,” she added.

Last week, Dhaka-based Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) raised serious concerns over public safety, the rule of law, and the dire human rights situation in the country.

In its latest findings, MSF reported that at least 32 people were killed in separate incidents in May, while 53 unidentified bodies were recovered from various parts of the country, local media reported.

As per the findings, 71 people were critically injured in at least 69 separate incidents-marking a sharp rise from April, when 21 deaths and 49 injuries were recorded, The Daily Star, reported.

"The number of people killed in mob violence rose from 21 to 32 in May, reflecting a clear rise in the tendency of people to take the law into their own hands," MSF said in the report.

The figures indicated a sustained surge in fatalities, with 19 deaths recorded in March, 18 in February, and 21 in January this year and 10 in December 2025.

Among the 32 deaths recorded in May, 14 were killed in allegations of theft, while four died following altercations. Additionally, two each were killed over allegations of robbery and rape or sexual assault.