Delhi BJP Chief Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda, Hails Legacy Of Tribal Empowerment, Environmental Protection

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) On the death anniversary of legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, BJP Delhi President Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday paid floral tributes to him along with tribal children and women at Sarai Kale Khan.

He described Birsa Munda as a revered figure who dedicated his life to protecting the rights, culture and heritage of tribal communities.

Speaking to reporters, Malhotra recalled Birsa Munda's contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts to safeguard tribal identity.

“'Abua Dishum, Abua Raj' was the slogan given by Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He struggled throughout his life and inspired people with the message of 'Apna Desh, Apna Raj' (Our Country, Our Rule),” Malhotra said.

He further noted that although Birsa Munda lived a short life, he earned immense respect and reverence among tribal communities because of his relentless efforts to protect their water resources, land rights and cultural traditions.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda lived a short life, but he was revered as a divine figure because he fought to protect the tribal communities' water, land and cultural heritage. He worked to preserve their traditions and inspired people to protect forests and trees, thereby safeguarding the environment,” he said.

Malhotra also highlighted Birsa Munda's resistance against British colonial policies, particularly the exploitation of tribal communities through the Zamindari system.

“When the British began seizing the lands of tribal communities through the Zamindari system, Birsa Munda emerged as a leader of resistance. He was among the earliest freedom fighters who challenged British rule and courageously fought against their guns with traditional weapons such as bows and arrows,” he said.

Stressing the relevance of Birsa Munda's teachings in the present day, Malhotra said environmental conservation remains one of the most important lessons from his life.

“His life and teachings continue to inspire us. Environmental protection is extremely important today. Due to global warming, water levels are declining, and forests are being destroyed. We must create awareness about these issues and ensure that tribal communities are empowered and brought into the mainstream while preserving their unique identity and traditions,” he added.

On behalf of the BJP and the NDA government, Malhotra paid homage to the tribal icon on his death anniversary.

A fearless young leader from the Munda tribe, Birsa Munda spearheaded a major tribal uprising against British rule in regions that now fall within Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. Born in the tribal belt of the Chhotanagpur Plateau, he began fighting for tribal rights as a teenager.

Although he briefly studied at a German Mission School, he left his studies and devoted himself to social reform and resistance against colonial oppression. He later founded a faith movement known as“Birsait,” which attracted followers from the Munda and Oraon communities.

As his opposition to colonial rule intensified, Birsa Munda participated in several anti-establishment and anti-missionary movements between 1886 and 1890 in Chaibasa. He was arrested by British authorities on March 3, 1900, and died in Ranchi Jail on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25. In recognition of his enduring legacy, the state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on his birth anniversary, November 15, 2000.