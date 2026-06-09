Bitcoin Steadies Above $63,000 As The Crash-Cause Debate Rages
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|~63,300
|+0.4%
|Holds above $63,000.
|2026 low (last week)
|~58,268
|-
|The floor the bounce came off.
|Ether (ETH)
|~1,684
|+1.18%
|Edges higher with the tape.
|Momentum (daily RSI)
|~27
|-
|Deeply washed-out, ticking up.
|Support to hold
|~60,000
|-
|The line the bounce must defend.
Read together, the table shows a market stabilizing at a deeply oversold level: a small gain on the day, momentum near a multi-year low but no longer falling, and the recent crash low not far below. The unsigned levels carry the message, with $60,000 the floor to hold and the washed-out momentum a sign the selling may be exhausting.Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market Board Digital assets
Jun 9, 2026 · 04:03
Bitcoin · benchmark
63,264
+0.27% L 62,421day rangeH 63,485
Market breadth · 17 names 47% advancing8 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,685 -0.29%Solana 67.03 +0.35%
Gold 4,363 +0.63%USD / BRL 5.19 -0.13%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|63,264
|+0.27%
|-42.62%
|63,091
|63,485
|62,421
|34,652,803,072
|ETH
|1,685
|-0.29%
|-37.11%
|1,690
|1,693
|1,656
|16,839,996,416
|SOL
|67.03
|+0.35%
|-58.37%
|66.79
|67.36
|65.42
|2,894,026,496
|XRP
|1.17
|+0.33%
|-49.48%
|1.17
|1.17
|1.14
|2,098,096,000
|BNB
|603.60
|+0.33%
|-9.32%
|601.63
|604.51
|593.48
|1,136,242,816
|ADA
|0.17
|-0.49%
|-75.96%
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|490,050,432
|DOGE
|0.09
|+0.06%
|-55.71%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|670,395,200
|AVAX
|6.76
|+0.03%
|-69.21%
|6.76
|6.78
|6.61
|291,015,552
|LINK
|7.96
|-0.38%
|-44.60%
|7.99
|8.01
|7.81
|335,037,120
|DOT
|0.97
|-0.25%
|-76.65%
|0.97
|0.98
|0.95
|95,059,360
|LTC
|42.93
|-0.31%
|-52.70%
|43.06
|43.06
|42.27
|264,206,000
|BCH
|209.67
|+0.24%
|-50.81%
|209.17
|209.19
|204.39
|659,856,192
|TRX
|0.32
|-0.65%
|+12.94%
|0.33
|0.33
|0.32
|499,073,280
|XLM
|0.20
|-0.70%
|-26.88%
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|340,186,624
|HBAR
|0.08
|-0.29%
|-54.38%
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|54,163,956
|NEAR
|2.17
|+2.04%
|-14.64%
|2.13
|2.18
|2.05
|588,753,344
|ATOM
|1.76
|+0.06%
|-60.21%
|1.76
|1.77
|1.73
|29,572,632
|AAVE
|62.82
|-0.83%
|-77.88%
|63.35
|63.44
|61.76
|145,350,864
2.17
+2.04% AAVE
62.82
-0.83% XLM
0.20
-0.70% TRX
0.32
-0.65% ADA
0.17
-0.49% LINK
7.96
-0.38% SOL
67.03
+0.35% XRP
1.17
+0.33%
The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.27%, with breadth negative - 8 of 17 names higher. NEAR led, while AAVE lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 9 Jun 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Asia Soars While Latin America Watches From the Sidelines Read → 03 Why it moved - a pause, and a fight over the cause
The most diagnostic feature of Tuesday was what was missing: a clear catalyst. With Bitcoin deeply oversold and the next major data point a day away, the market simply paused, letting the weekend's short-covering bounce settle rather than extending it.
The louder story is the debate over last week's crash. Strategy's Michael Saylor argues that roughly $400 billion has rotated into AI infrastructure, draining capital from Bitcoin in what he calls a rotation rather than an impairment, while critics at Arca and 10xResearch counter that the real driver was Strategy's own small Bitcoin sale, which hinted at more to come, and heavy selling from Bitcoin funds after hot inflation data.04 The day's movers
|Asset
|Last
|Change
|Note
|Zcash (ZEC)
|460.54
|+5.94%
|Bounces on the proposed Ironwood upgrade.
|XRP
|1.1709
|+2.68%
|Steadies above $1.10 from four-month lows.
|Solana (SOL)
|67.00
|+2.06%
|Edges higher with the majors.
|Ena (ENA)
|0.0814
|−7.12%
|Among the laggards.
|Humanity Protocol (H)
|0.0963
|−86.69%
|Collapses after a $32M private-key hack.
The story within the story is the gap between a calm, broadly green large-cap tape and the carnage in one small token: H lost more than 80% on a hack while the majors drifted higher. It was a day of stabilization at the top of the market and a stark reminder of security risk at the bottom.05 Crypto versus the rebound elsewhere
|Asset
|Type
|Change
|Bitcoin
|Crypto
|+0.4%
|Ether
|Crypto
|+1.18%
|Gold
|Safe-haven metal
|+0.86%
|Silver
|Safe-haven / industrial
|+2.06%
|AI & chip stocks
|Equities
|Sharp rebound
The board makes the day's point: nearly everything rose, but crypto rose the least. Gold and silver bounced back from their own rout and AI-linked stocks rebounded hard on the SpaceX listing and chip optimism, while Bitcoin's modest gain left it trailing the very assets that have been drawing speculative money away from it.06 The technical picture
Momentum is about as washed-out as it gets, with Bitcoin's daily gauge near 27, deep below the level that marks an oversold market, though it has begun ticking up. Readings this low often precede a bounce, which is what the weekend delivered, but they do not on their own confirm a bottom.
The levels frame the next move. The recent crash low near $58,000 is the floor the bounce came off, the $60,000 to $62,000 area is the zone the recovery must defend, and Bitcoin is now hovering near a long-term cycle marker that has often signaled major turning points, a reason some traders think the worst may be passing.07 What to watch
-
Wednesday's US inflation data: the immediate catalyst; hot data would revive the pressure, a soft reading could fuel the bounce.
The $60,000 to $62,000 area: the support the bounce must hold to keep building.
ETF flows and Strategy: whether fund selling slows and whether Strategy keeps buying after adding 1,550 coins.
The AI trade: whether capital keeps chasing AI and chip stocks, the rotation that has weighed on crypto.
Bitcoin held above $63,000, edging up about 0.4% in a quiet consolidation after the weekend's relief bounce off its 2026 low. The market is pausing rather than rallying, with thin conviction and traders waiting for Wednesday's US inflation data before committing to a direction.What caused the recent Bitcoin crash?
That is now a fierce debate. Strategy's Michael Saylor blames a roughly $400 billion capital rotation into AI infrastructure, calling it a rotation and not an impairment, while firms like Arca and 10xResearch blame Strategy's own small Bitcoin sale and heavy ETF selling after hot inflation data. The sale itself was tiny, but it signaled the firm might sell more.Why did crypto lag the stock market on Tuesday?
AI and chip stocks rebounded sharply, lifted by SpaceX's oversubscribed IPO, an Nvidia and SK Hynix chip pact and Apple's AI reboot, and crypto did not keep pace. The same capital chasing the AI boom is part of what has been pulling money away from Bitcoin.What happened to the Humanity Protocol token?
The Humanity Protocol token, H, crashed more than 80% after a $32 million private-key hack, in which attackers compromised a foundation member's keys and began dumping the stolen tokens. It was the day's worst mover by a wide margin, a reminder of the security risk in smaller tokens.What should investors watch next?
Wednesday's US inflation report is the immediate catalyst, since hot data would revive pressure on Bitcoin and a soft reading could fuel the bounce. Beyond that, the $60,000 to $62,000 area is the support to hold, and Bitcoin's nearness to a long-term cycle marker is being watched for signs the worst may be over.Connected Coverage
Tuesday's pause follows the rebound detailed in our report on Bitcoin reclaiming $63,000 in an oversold bounce, after the week that saw gold and silver keep falling below their long-term lines. For the wider backdrop, see the Rio Times business and markets coverage on inflation and the AI trade.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Bitcoin Reclaims $63,000 in an Oversold Bounce After Its Worst Week Since FTX Bitcoin Slides Below 62,000 as the Crypto Rout Deepens Bitcoin Tumbles Below $62,000 in a Brutal Crypto Selloff
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