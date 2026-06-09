Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Investment

Readcrest Capital AG grows UK home care business

09.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Readcrest Capital AG grows UK home care business Hamburg, 09 June 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company”; ISIN DE000A0LE3J1, WKN A0LE3J) has, via its approximately 91% owned UK subsidiary, signed heads of terms with various sellers to make four small acquisitions to complement its existing UK home care business. The acquisitions are expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA (after synergies) of over £ 3 million (approx. EUR 3.5 million). As such, the UK subsidiary will be on track to meet its targeted annual EBITDA run rate of greater than £ 15 million (approx. EUR 17.4 million), as published yesterday. Following these acquisitions, the net debt level is expected to remain at or below 2.5x EBITDA, as previously communicated. Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Readcrest Capital AG, comments:“Having sold our UK care home business, we can recycle the freed-up capital into these smaller and extremely accretive home care acquisitions. As such, we will be able to grow our EBITDA very significantly whilst at the same time having reduced our debt levels and increased the cash flow basis of the company, allowing us to exploit and fund attractive opportunities in the German development market.” Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board members

Hermannstrasse 40, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 40 679 580-22

M: ...

W: About Readcrest Capital AG Readcrest Capital AG is a listed company focused on real estate and special situations investments. The company continues to rely on stable cash flows from systemically relevant healthcare services in the United Kingdom, particularly through its investment in Grosvenor Health and Social Care, the third largest provider of home care in the UK. On this basis, Readcrest Capital is focusing on the development of promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany. Financial calendar 2026 June 24 Publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2025 August Ordinary General Meeting 2026, Berlin August 31 Frankfurt Autumn Conference 2026 September Publication of the half-yearly financial report November 11 Munich Capital Market Conference 2026 09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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