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City Of Harrisburg Announces 'Juneteenth Meets Carnival' Free Cultural Event Series
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The City of Harrisburg and its community partners today announced "Juneteenth Meets Carnival: Emancipated Together," a first-of-its-kind, three-part celebration of the African diaspora. The free public series bridges the deep historical reflection of Juneteenth with the vibrant, bold energy of Caribbean Carnival to celebrate freedom, unity, and global culture.
"This landmark collaboration marks a historic cultural shift for our city," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D Williams, who began her second term in January focusing on community enrichment and city stability. "We are bringing world-class culture and global energy directly to our residents, entirely free of charge."
The Pre-Party (Friday, June 12, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM): Hosted at The Civic Club of Harrisburg (612 N Front Street). The opening mixer is led by Civic Club President Contrena Baltimore, the first Black woman to hold the position in the historic organization's 128-year history.
The Main Celebration (Saturday, June 13, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM): Located at the MLK Jr. City Government Center (10 N 2nd Street). This full-day event features local entertainment, vendors, community experiences, and a massive live performance lineup.
A World-Class Artist Lineup
The festival features a diverse, international roster of performers representing different corners of the diaspora:
Sister Nancy: The legendary Jamaican dancehall DJ and singer headline act. Renowned for her 1982 smash hit "Bam Bam"-one of the most sampled reggae songs in history and recently certified Gold in the UK-she brings her iconic, high-energy sound to the Harrisburg stage.
The Jazzy Tee Band: A premier Nigerian live band specializing in "AfroHipJazzJuFuji." They will deliver a high-energy fusion of Afrobeat, Highlife, Fuji, and Hip-Hop.
Bryan Bautista: Rooted in his Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage, the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter is a genre-blending artist who fuses Latin tropical rhythms, R&B soul, and artistic pop. A standout semifinalist on Season 10 of NBC's The Voice, Bautista recently completed world tours as a background vocalist for the iconic group Aventura. Stepping confidently into his solo career following his debut single“Para Mí,” he will perform his smooth, magnetic vocals and showcase his bold new Latin pop release,“Tú Pa' Mí.”
John "The Bossman" Hall: A Philadelphia-based soul and funk entertainer, Apollo Theater winner, and former America's Got Talent contestant who toured with James Brown. He will deliver a legendary, high-octane tribute performance.
The Leadership & Community Partners
About Contrena Baltimore & The Civic Club of Harrisburg
In 2022, Philadelphia native, educator, and community leader Contrena Baltimore made history as the first African American president of the 127-year-old club. Driven by her motto,“It's bigger than us,” Baltimore is the founder of the Keystone Math & Science Academy and co-owner of Garden of Eden LLC catering. At the Civic Club, she has led transformative initiatives like the Women's History Garden, the Inaugural Juneteenth Block Party, and the EmpowerHER Women's Luncheon to uplift and inspire Central Pennsylvania.
About Dena Jangdhari
Dena served as Pennsylvania's first subject matter expert on Military OneSource, drawing from her background as a former Navy spouse to advocate for military service members and families. She holds degrees in Education, Psychology, and Business Administration, and is heavily involved in prison reform, humanitarian work, and educational outreach. Dena is also the creator and host of the Be Empowered Be Yourself (BEBY) Radio Show/Podcast, an international empowerment platform with listeners across 19 countries.
About Bryan Landers & Caribbean Visions
A crucial driving force behind the festival's Caribbean programming is entrepreneur and cultural advocate Bryan Landers. Dedicated to preserving Caribbean heritage in Central Pennsylvania, Landers co-founded Caribbean Visions alongside President Aja Demby and Vice-President Tawna Beasley to promote unity and cultural experiences. The launch of the 2026 Harrisburg Caribbean Carnival represents the realization of Landers' longtime dream and years of dedicated advocacy.
Sponsors:
This event series is proudly sponsored by The City of Harrisburg PA, The Civic Club of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, The Great American Getaway, Caribbean Carnival, M&T Bank, 717 Live, and ACI234Entertaiment.
"This landmark collaboration marks a historic cultural shift for our city," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D Williams, who began her second term in January focusing on community enrichment and city stability. "We are bringing world-class culture and global energy directly to our residents, entirely free of charge."
The Pre-Party (Friday, June 12, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM): Hosted at The Civic Club of Harrisburg (612 N Front Street). The opening mixer is led by Civic Club President Contrena Baltimore, the first Black woman to hold the position in the historic organization's 128-year history.
The Main Celebration (Saturday, June 13, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM): Located at the MLK Jr. City Government Center (10 N 2nd Street). This full-day event features local entertainment, vendors, community experiences, and a massive live performance lineup.
A World-Class Artist Lineup
The festival features a diverse, international roster of performers representing different corners of the diaspora:
Sister Nancy: The legendary Jamaican dancehall DJ and singer headline act. Renowned for her 1982 smash hit "Bam Bam"-one of the most sampled reggae songs in history and recently certified Gold in the UK-she brings her iconic, high-energy sound to the Harrisburg stage.
The Jazzy Tee Band: A premier Nigerian live band specializing in "AfroHipJazzJuFuji." They will deliver a high-energy fusion of Afrobeat, Highlife, Fuji, and Hip-Hop.
Bryan Bautista: Rooted in his Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage, the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter is a genre-blending artist who fuses Latin tropical rhythms, R&B soul, and artistic pop. A standout semifinalist on Season 10 of NBC's The Voice, Bautista recently completed world tours as a background vocalist for the iconic group Aventura. Stepping confidently into his solo career following his debut single“Para Mí,” he will perform his smooth, magnetic vocals and showcase his bold new Latin pop release,“Tú Pa' Mí.”
John "The Bossman" Hall: A Philadelphia-based soul and funk entertainer, Apollo Theater winner, and former America's Got Talent contestant who toured with James Brown. He will deliver a legendary, high-octane tribute performance.
The Leadership & Community Partners
About Contrena Baltimore & The Civic Club of Harrisburg
In 2022, Philadelphia native, educator, and community leader Contrena Baltimore made history as the first African American president of the 127-year-old club. Driven by her motto,“It's bigger than us,” Baltimore is the founder of the Keystone Math & Science Academy and co-owner of Garden of Eden LLC catering. At the Civic Club, she has led transformative initiatives like the Women's History Garden, the Inaugural Juneteenth Block Party, and the EmpowerHER Women's Luncheon to uplift and inspire Central Pennsylvania.
About Dena Jangdhari
Dena served as Pennsylvania's first subject matter expert on Military OneSource, drawing from her background as a former Navy spouse to advocate for military service members and families. She holds degrees in Education, Psychology, and Business Administration, and is heavily involved in prison reform, humanitarian work, and educational outreach. Dena is also the creator and host of the Be Empowered Be Yourself (BEBY) Radio Show/Podcast, an international empowerment platform with listeners across 19 countries.
About Bryan Landers & Caribbean Visions
A crucial driving force behind the festival's Caribbean programming is entrepreneur and cultural advocate Bryan Landers. Dedicated to preserving Caribbean heritage in Central Pennsylvania, Landers co-founded Caribbean Visions alongside President Aja Demby and Vice-President Tawna Beasley to promote unity and cultural experiences. The launch of the 2026 Harrisburg Caribbean Carnival represents the realization of Landers' longtime dream and years of dedicated advocacy.
Sponsors:
This event series is proudly sponsored by The City of Harrisburg PA, The Civic Club of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, The Great American Getaway, Caribbean Carnival, M&T Bank, 717 Live, and ACI234Entertaiment.
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