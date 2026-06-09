IIT Madras To Showcase Deep-Tech Innovations, Startups At Bharat Innovates 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will showcase a range of deep-tech innovations, strategic research initiatives and incubated startups at 'Bharat Innovates 2026', an international technology showcase in France, the institute said on Tuesday.

The event -- being organised by the Ministry of Education in France from June 14-16 -- aims to identify, mentor and showcase some of India's most promising technology ventures emerging from higher educational institutions and centrally funded technical institutes.

According to IIT Madras, the event will connect Indian innovators with a global audience comprising investors, policymakers, industry leaders, research institutions and technology partners.

IIT Madras will lead two of the 13 thematic areas at the event and showcase 15 startups incubated at the institute.

The institute's pavilion will feature five major research projects highlighting India's capabilities in deep-tech innovation and indigenous technology development.

These include Hyperloop technology, lab-grown diamond technologies, 5G and 6G communications, port automation and a domain-specific low-compute indigenous AI ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of the event, IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti said the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and Bharat Innovates 2026 are expected to create new opportunities for collaboration between IIT Madras and French universities, research laboratories, startups and industries.

"The event opens up opportunities for joint research in 6G technologies, shared testbeds, standards development, startup partnerships, technology transfer and talent exchange programmes," he said.

IIT Madras will lead the Blue Economy and Next-Generation Communications thematic areas at the event.

The communications segment will showcase startups such as REIO Systems, Astrome Technologies and WiSig Networks, which are developing indigenous software-defined radio platforms, wireless backhaul systems and Open RAN-based 5G solutions.

In the Blue Economy segment, IIT Madras-incubated startup Planys Technologies will showcase underwater inspection technologies based on remotely operated vehicles, autonomous systems and AI-driven diagnostics for maritime and offshore infrastructure.

Another startup, Zerocircle, will present seaweed-derived natural polymer materials developed as sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic packaging.

Among the strategic technologies on display will be IIT Madras' Hyperloop research programme.

The institute has been designated as the Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technology by the Ministry of Railways and is working with startup TuTr Hyperloop on propulsion, levitation and vacuum tube technologies.

IIT Madras will also showcase innovations developed by the Indian Centre for Lab Grown Diamonds (InCent LGD), including laser-based technologies capable of embedding invisible identification markings within diamonds for authentication and traceability purposes.

The institute will also present its work in indigenous 5G and 6G technologies, smart port automation systems and low-compute artificial intelligence models being developed through IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

The institute said the showcase will provide global visibility to Indian innovations while opening new avenues for international collaborations, technology partnerships and startup growth.