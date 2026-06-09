Complaint Against Bengal Ex-Minister Indranil Sen, Wife Over 'Misuse' Of UNESCO Name

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) An international tourism company has lodged a police complaint against former state minister Indranil Sen and his wife, accusing them of illegally selling pre-Puja tickets by misusing the name of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The complaint was filed at the Bowbazar Police Station in central Kolkata. There are allegations that they were running an illegal commercial racket centred around Durga Puja.

On behalf of the international organisation, Joydeep Mukherjee filed a complaint against the former minister, Indranil, and his wife. A separate complaint was also filed with the Director General of Police.

According to the complaint, Kolkata's Durga Puja received UNESCO recognition in 2021. In 2022, an organisation named MassArt was formed and allegedly began financial activities using UNESCO's name and logo. Madhuchanda Sen, the wife of Indranil Sen, heads the organisation.

MassArt claimed that it had selected 24 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata in a joint venture with UNESCO. Joydeep complained that the organisation's statement was completely false. MaasArt had no such agreement with UNESCO. Tickets for the pre-Puja were sold illegally using the name and logo of UNESCO.

It is alleged that transactions worth crores of rupees were involved in this. Following the allegations, Indranil Sen has yet to make any official comment.

The complainant further said that after the selection of 24 pujas in Kolkata, he himself contacted UNESCO. They said that they had not made any commercial agreement with any organisation called MassArt. They did not even allow the use of the logo and name.

Although the alleged activities date back to 2022-23, Mukherjee said he did not raise the issue earlier due to the prevailing political situation in the state. He has sought a proper investigation, stating that the matter concerns the country's honour.

Indranil Sen has not yet issued any official statement on the allegations.