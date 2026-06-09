403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Avantel Receives INR 9.94 Crore Contract From DRDO For Development And Testing Of Satellite Terminals For GSAT32/N3
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 9, 2026: Avantel Limited, a leading provider of technology solutions for the defence and communication sectors, has received a contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the development and testing of Satellite Terminals for GSAT32/N3.
The total value of the contract is ₹9.94 crore (inclusive of applicable taxes). The project is scheduled to be executed by December 2028.
Satellite terminals play a critical role in enabling secure and reliable satellite-based communications for defence and strategic applications. The development and testing of these terminals are essential for ensuring robust connectivity, operational readiness, and mission-critical communication capabilities across defence networks. DRDO is India's premier defence research and development agency, responsible for advancing indigenous technologies and strengthening the country's defence capabilities.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive this contract from DRDO for the development and testing of Satellite Terminals for GSAT32/N3. This engagement reflects confidence in our technological expertise and engineering capabilities. We remain committed to delivering advanced communication solutions that support India's strategic and defence requirements while contributing to the country's vision of self-reliance in critical technologies."
The contract further strengthens Avantel's position as a trusted partner in India's defence technology ecosystem and highlights its growing role in supporting indigenous defence and space communication programmes.
Avantel remains committed to supporting national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat through the development of advanced satellite communication technologies that enhance India's defence preparedness and technological self-sufficiency.
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been a pioneer in strategic communication technologies for over three decades. The company specialises in advanced communication products, satellite communication systems (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), electronic warfare components, and network management software.
The total value of the contract is ₹9.94 crore (inclusive of applicable taxes). The project is scheduled to be executed by December 2028.
Satellite terminals play a critical role in enabling secure and reliable satellite-based communications for defence and strategic applications. The development and testing of these terminals are essential for ensuring robust connectivity, operational readiness, and mission-critical communication capabilities across defence networks. DRDO is India's premier defence research and development agency, responsible for advancing indigenous technologies and strengthening the country's defence capabilities.
Commenting on the development, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive this contract from DRDO for the development and testing of Satellite Terminals for GSAT32/N3. This engagement reflects confidence in our technological expertise and engineering capabilities. We remain committed to delivering advanced communication solutions that support India's strategic and defence requirements while contributing to the country's vision of self-reliance in critical technologies."
The contract further strengthens Avantel's position as a trusted partner in India's defence technology ecosystem and highlights its growing role in supporting indigenous defence and space communication programmes.
Avantel remains committed to supporting national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat through the development of advanced satellite communication technologies that enhance India's defence preparedness and technological self-sufficiency.
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Dr. Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been a pioneer in strategic communication technologies for over three decades. The company specialises in advanced communication products, satellite communication systems (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), electronic warfare components, and network management software.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment