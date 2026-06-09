Ibovespa Grinds Lower Toward Its Long-Term Line As A Strong Dollar Weighs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts The Ibovespa slipped 0.21% to 168,669 on Monday June 8 - a third straight soft session, grinding toward its long-term line. The real weakened past 5.19 per dollar, extending a sharp slide as a strong dollar swept emerging markets. Vale fell about 3.8% on lower iron ore prices, the day's biggest single drag on the index. A hot US jobs report set the tone, lifting bond yields and the dollar and dimming hopes of US rate cuts. Selic cut hopes are fading, with the rate at 14.75% and banks turning less constructive on Brazilian assets. Today's Focus The Ibovespa slipped again on Monday, a small drop that extended a steady decline and left the index near the low of its recent range. The pressure is coming from abroad: a strong dollar, lifted by Friday's hot US jobs report, weakened the real past 5.19 and pulled money out of Brazilian assets. Beneath the surface a weak real, lower iron ore and fading hopes of deep Selic cuts are all pulling the same way, with Vale the day's heaviest drag. What matters today. The long-term line near 166,150 sits just beneath the close and is the level that decides whether the slide stays orderly. The Ibovespa slipped 0.21% to 168,669 on Monday, a third straight soft session that took Brazil's main index down toward the long-term line that has guided its climb. The drag came from abroad: Friday's strong US jobs report lifted bond yields and the dollar, weakening the real past 5.19 per dollar and pressuring emerging markets across the board. At home, fading hopes of aggressive Selic cuts and a near-4% fall in Vale on lower iron ore added to the weight, even as a few large banks edged higher. With the long-term line near 166,150 now just beneath the close, the next few sessions will show whether the pullback stays orderly or deepens. 01 The session in one read The Ibovespa closed at 168,669, down 0.21% and in the lower half of its range, a modest fall that nonetheless extended a clear multi-week decline. The move was less about Brazil than about the world: a strong dollar and higher US yields set the tone. The breadth tells the story, with commodity heavyweights and the weaker real leading the drag while a handful of banks cushioned the fall. This was a market pushed by global forces rather than a domestic shock. Assessment - dollar-driven, grinding lower HIGH The dominant driver is the strong dollar and the repricing of US rates after Friday's jobs report, which weakened the real and pressured Brazilian equities. The variable to watch is the long-term line near 166,150, the support that would decide whether the slide stays orderly. 02 The day's numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 168,668.72 −0.21% Third straight soft session. Session range 168,130–169,646 - Closed in the lower half. USD/BRL 5.19 Real weaker Extends a sharp slide from ~5.07. Long-term line ~166,150 - Just beneath the close. Momentum (daily RSI) ~29 - Washed-out, on the weak side.

Read together, the table shows a market under steady external pressure rather than in free fall: a small daily loss, but one that lands the index near its lows with the real sliding and momentum weak. The unsigned levels matter most here, because the long-term line just below the close is the line that decides the next move.

03 Why it moved - a strong dollar and fading rate-cut hopes

The most diagnostic force was the US dollar, and the cause traces straight back to Friday's jobs report. Far stronger hiring than expected pushed up US bond yields and all but ended hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts, sending the dollar higher and pulling money out of emerging markets like Brazil, which weakened the real past 5.19.

At home, the second weight is the fading hope of aggressive Selic cuts. With the benchmark rate at 14.75%, stronger domestic activity, higher oil tied to the unresolved Middle East conflict and sticky inflation have led banks such as UBS to turn less constructive, lifting local rate futures and pressuring the rate-sensitive corners of the market.

Stock Price (R$) Change Note Vale (VALE3) 78.70 −3.78% Lower iron ore prices; the day's biggest drag. Petrobras (PETR4) 40.89 −0.87% Tracks a pullback in oil. Ambev (ABEV3) 16.17 +0.62% Among the few gainers. Bradesco (BBDC4) 17.47 +0.58% Banks cushion the index. Itau (ITUB4) 38.83 +0.28% Holds up as rate futures rise.

04 The day's movers

The story within the story is the split between commodities and banks: Vale's near-4% fall on iron ore, with the meatpackers Minerva, JBS and Marfrig also down 2 to 3%, did the damage, while the big lenders edged up and kept the index from falling further. It was a drag led by exporters, not a broad rout.

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.21% IPSA Chile −0.30% COLCAP Colombia −1.58% IPC Mexico −1.86% Merval Argentina −2.83% BVL Peru +0.29%

05 The regional scoreboard

Across Latin America the picture was uniformly soft, with the strong dollar dragging almost every major index lower and Brazil among the more resilient of them. That regional sweep confirms this was a top-down, currency-driven move rather than anything specific to Sao Paulo.

06 The technical picture

Momentum on the daily chart is washed-out, with the gauge near 29, the kind of weak reading that shows a tired market but does not, on its own, call a bottom. The index has spent weeks drifting down from its February record and is now near the low end of that decline.

The level that matters is the long-term line near 166,150, which sits just beneath Monday's close. Holding above it keeps the pullback orderly and within the long uptrend, while a clear break below would open the door to a deeper move and put the cluster of recent highs near 172,800 well out of reach.

The long-term line near 166,150: the support just beneath the close; holding it keeps the slide orderly, losing it signals a deeper pullback. The real near 5.19: whether the currency's slide extends or steadies is the single biggest driver for the index. The Focus survey: the central bank's weekly poll of economists, the gauge for where Selic and inflation expectations head next. Iron ore and oil: Vale and Petrobras are the index's heavyweights, so commodity prices steer the benchmark.

07 What to watchFrequently Asked Questions Why did the Ibovespa fall on June 8, 2026?

Brazilian stocks slipped 0.21% to 168,669 as a strong dollar and rising bond yields weighed on the market, after Friday's hot US jobs report dampened hopes for lower US interest rates. Fading expectations of aggressive Selic cuts at home and a weaker real added to the pressure.

What is happening to the Brazilian real?

The real weakened past 5.19 per dollar, extending a sharp move that has taken it from around 5.07 in a matter of days. A stronger dollar across emerging markets is the main driver, and a weaker real tends to pressure Brazilian stocks by raising import costs and unsettling foreign investors.

Which stocks moved the most?

Vale fell about 3.8% on lower iron ore prices and was the biggest drag, while Petrobras eased about 0.9% tracking oil and the meatpackers Minerva, JBS and Marfrig dropped 2 to 3%. Among banks, Itau, Bradesco and Ambev edged higher, cushioning the index.

What level should investors watch next?

The long-term trend line near 166,150 is the level that matters most, sitting just beneath the close. Holding above it would keep the decline orderly, while a clear break lower would signal the months-long pullback from the February record is deepening.

Will Brazil's central bank still cut interest rates?

Markets have scaled back bets on aggressive Selic cuts, with the rate at 14.75% and banks like UBS turning less constructive, citing stronger domestic activity, higher oil prices and sticky inflation. The weekly Focus survey of economists is the gauge to watch for where rates head next.

Connected Coverage

Monday's drop extends the slide covered in our report on the Ibovespa falling as a strong dollar swept Latin America, and tracks the same global forces detailed in Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Monday. For the wider backdrop, see the Rio Times business and markets coverage on the real and the Selic.

Reported by Richard Mann for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed June 9, 2026, covering the June 8 trading session. Index, currency and single-stock levels are session-close readings via the Rio Times market data feed (B3); technical readings are from the daily chart. Figures are point-in-time and not investment advice.

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Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,669 -0.21% +24.30% 169,019 - - - USD/BRL 5.19 +0.46% -6.66% 5.17 5.19 5.18 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 41.22 +0.81% +41.31% 40.89 41.32 40.83 33,981,800 VALE3 78.07 -0.80% +46.50% 78.70 79.28 77.32 15,662,100 ITUB4 38.52 -0.80% +9.03% 38.83 39.08 38.43 23,088,400 BBDC4 17.20 -1.55% +8.59% 17.47 17.51 17.18 18,097,500 BBAS3 19.10 -0.37% -12.10% 19.17 19.34 19.10 15,270,400 B3SA3 15.22 -1.23% +15.65% 15.41 15.40 15.07 42,509,900 ABEV3 16.08 -0.56% +15.19% 16.17 16.23 15.95 18,018,600 WEGE3 44.00 +3.63% +2.71% 42.46 44.36 42.32 9,645,500 PRIO3 62.54 +2.32% +48.37% 61.12 62.62 61.38 5,961,800 SUZB3 41.97 +0.55% -21.65% 41.74 42.16 41.41 4,564,400 RENT3 40.17 -1.01% -7.99% 40.58 40.58 39.76 6,846,100 AZZA3 17.10 -0.18% -59.48% 17.13 17.55 16.98 1,872,000 CSNA3 5.90 -1.67% -28.92% 6.00 6.06 5.88 15,617,800 GGBR4 23.68 +0.85% +33.33% 23.48 23.89 23.34 8,309,100 ENEV3 23.95 +0.25% +75.07% 23.89 23.96 23.56 7,317,000

Brazil - Live Market Board B3 · São PauloJun 9, 2026 · 03:21 Ibovespa · benchmark 168,669 -0.21% +24.30% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.19 +0.46% EUR / BRL 5.99 +0.44% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 93.23 -1.08% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +1.57% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +1.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials +0.55% SUZB3 Utilities +0.25% ENEV3 Consumer Disc. -0.18% AZZA3 Mining -0.54% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -0.56% ABEV3 Financials -0.99% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 168,669 -0.21% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 65,650 -0.74% S&P IPSAChile 10,164 -1.06% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,112,024 +0.89% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,192.97 -1.58% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,937.73 +0.29% Full instrument boardLargest moves today WEGE3 44.00 +3.63% PRIO3 62.54 +2.32% CSNA3 5.90 -1.67% BBDC4 17.20 -1.55% B3SA3 15.22 -1.23% RENT3 40.17 -1.01% GGBR4 23.68 +0.85% PETR4 41.22 +0.81% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.21%, with breadth negative -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 8 Jun 2026 The Contrarian Case for Falling Interest Rates, Not Rising Ones

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