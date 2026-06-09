Manisha Koirala Indulges In Some 'Me-Time', Says Taking Time For Yourself Isn't Selfish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala took a moment to slow down and embrace self-care on Tuesday morning.

The actress, sharing a serene picture of herself on her social media account, on Tuesday, was seen unwinding during a wellness retreat.

Reflecting on the importance of personal wellbeing, Manisha Koirala said that taking time for oneself should never be seen as a selfish act.

In the picture shared by the actress, Manisha is seen reclining on a poolside lounge chair in a relaxed beige outfit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Me time is probably the most underrated thing in our busy lives. We often prioritize work, family, responsibilities, and deadlines, forgetting that we too need care, attention, and rest.”

She added,“Taking time for yourself isn't selfish-it's essential. It's where healing happens, clarity returns, and the mind and body find balance again. Pause. Breathe. Reset. Your wellbeing deserves a place on your priority list too. Thank you dearest. #WellnessJourney #SelfCare #Wellbeing #MindBodySoul"

Apart from this post, Manisha earlier too was seen sharing many glimpses from her ongoing wellness journey through her social media stories.

The actress was recently seen taking leisurely walks along nature trails, soaking in the calm surroundings and embracing a slower pace of life. She also shared moments from her morning routine, including health drinks.

Earlier, Manisha had also offered fans a heartwarming glimpse into the lives of her retired parents.

Through a series of social media updates, she spoke about how they have embraced a slower and more mindful lifestyle.

The actress had revealed that her father enjoys spending time on long walks amidst nature, while her mother remains busy tending to the garden and nurturing plants.

On the work front, Manisha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed streaming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Saudagar', '1942: A Love Story', 'Bombay', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Dil Se..', 'Company' and 'Lajja'.

–IANS

rd