COMPASSPOINT CONSULTING, MONEY WORKS FOR WOMEN, GWPR MENA, AND PRCA MENA LAUNCH FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS WORKSHOP FOR PR PROFESSIONALS

CompassPoint Consulting, Money Works for Women, GWPR MENA and PRCA MENA are launching Financial Fundamentals and P&L Management – A Workshop for PR Professionals, a practical learning session designed to help communications practitioners strengthen their financial confidence and better understand the commercial realities of agency and consultancy leadership.

The workshop will take place in Dubai on 12 June 2026 at 8:30am at Edelman Middle East, One JLT, followed by an Abu Dhabi session on 25 June 2026 at 3:30pm at Edelman, Abu Dhabi. Each session is limited to 20 seats, with places available to PRCA members, GWPR members and non-members.

Developed by Elizabeth Sen and Zaid Aboobaker, the workshop has been created specifically for PR professionals who are increasingly expected to participate in commercial conversations, manage teams, understand profitability, and make decisions that affect the financial performance of their agencies, departments or client accounts.

While PR has traditionally been viewed through the lens of creativity, relationships, reputation and storytelling, senior communications professionals are now expected to operate with far greater financial fluency. For practitioners moving from director-level roles into senior director, managing director, founder or C-suite positions, understanding the numbers is no longer optional, it's central to leadership.

The session will cover financial fundamentals, how to read and interpret a profit and loss statement, the basics of agency economics, the relationship between revenue, cost of delivery and profitability, and how PR professionals can build the confidence to speak more clearly with finance directors, CFOs, founders and boards.

Zaid Aboobaker, Founder & CEO of CompassPoint Consulting said:“PR is a commercial discipline, but too many talented practitioners are promoted into leadership before anyone has properly shown them how the numbers work.

“You can be brilliant with clients, strategy, people and delivery, but if you cannot read a P&L, understand margin or connect everyday decisions to profitability, you are not fully in control of the business you are helping to run. This workshop is designed to take the fear and jargon out of finance, and give PR professionals the confidence to sit in commercial conversations as equals.”

The workshop also supports the wider mission of Money Works for Women, which aims to help more women build practical financial literacy and confidence. By connecting personal financial understanding with business finance, the initiative seeks to demystify money, remove unnecessary complexity and support more women as they move into boardroom, leadership and decision-making roles.

Money Works for Women founder, Elizabeth Sen, says:“I'm delighted to be partnering with Zaid at CompassPoint Consulting on this practical workshop designed specifically for PR professionals. Drawing on our combined experience of leading agencies, managing P&Ls, advising clients, and building businesses, we'll share the knowledge we wish we'd had earlier in our careers.”

Through Money Works for Women, Elizabeth aims to bring 100,000 women into financial literacy, and this seminar is the latest in her tireless goal.

“If you're stepping into management, considering starting your own consultancy, or navigating your next career chapter, this workshop is designed for you,” added the entrepreneur.

And for ambitious PR professionals, that confidence is increasingly important. Whether pricing work, reviewing client profitability, deciding when to hire, managing cash flow, forecasting revenue or understanding the true cost of delivery, financial literacy can have a direct impact on career progression and business performance.

The workshop is open to both members and non-members, with rates set at AED 250 for PRCA and GWPR members and AED 450 for non-members. Seats will be confirmed once payment has been received.

Date: 12 June 2026 | Time: 8:30am | Venue: Edelman Middle East, One JLT, Dubai

Date: 25 June 2026 | Time: 3:30pm | Venue: Edelman, Abu Dhabi

PRCA member rate: AED 250

GWPR member rate: AED 250

Non-member rate: AED 450

CompassPoint Consulting works with founders, business owners and leadership teams to bring greater clarity, control and commercial discipline to business finance. The firm supports companies with financial insight, reporting, strategic decision-making and practical guidance designed to help leaders understand what their numbers are really telling them.

Money Works for Women is an initiative focused on building financial literacy, confidence and independence among women. Its work is designed to make finance more accessible, practical and relevant, supporting women in both personal and professional decision-making.

GWPR MENA is the regional chapter of Global Women in PR, supporting women working in public relations and communications across the Middle East and North Africa through networking, advocacy, knowledge-sharing and professional development.

PRCA MENA represents the public relations and communications industry across the Middle East and North Africa, supporting agencies, in-house teams and individuals through training, events, industry standards, networking and professional development.