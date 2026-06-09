Vocalbeats.AI Joins Superai 2026 As Gold Sponsor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, today announces its Gold Sponsorship of SuperAI 2026, taking place on 10–11 June 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

As part of its Gold Sponsorship, Vocalbeats will sponsor continental breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea sessions on Day 1, with branded signage in the Food & Beverage (F&B) area and the corporate logo displayed across the venue, event stages and website.

SuperAI convenes more than 10,000 founders, investors, and enterprise leaders to explore the frontiers of AI - spanning large language models (LLMs), agentic systems, voice AI, and AI infrastructure.

focus on voice AI, real-time multimodal interaction, and practical consumer AI applications places it squarely within these themes. Its flagship applications, Owll, a voice-first productivity app, and Owll Translator, a real-time multilingual translation app, reflect that focus in everyday use across global markets. As AI development moves increasingly from capability to usability - how AI becomes integrated into communication, productivity, and daily life at scale, the company sees SuperAI as a timely platform to engage with the broader industry on that shift.

The sponsorship also reflects deepening presence in Singapore's AI ecosystem. Earlier this year, the company established two university scholarship programmes - the AI Scholarship with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and the Vocalbeats Scholarship at the National University of Singapore (NUS). Both initiatives provide recipients with access to career pathways at reflecting the company's commitment to nurturing Singapore's next generation of AI talent.

About Vocalbeats

Vocalbeats is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications-spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond-is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

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