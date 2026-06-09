Levi Sap Nei Thang Publishes Padauk: The National Flower Of Myanmar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author and horticultural researcher Levi Sap Nei Thang, B.Sc., M.Div., D.Hum. (Hon.), announces the release of Padauk: The National Flower of Myanmar, a comprehensive reference work dedicated to Pterocarpus macrocarpus, one of Southeast Asia's most culturally significant and economically valuable tree species.

The book presents an extensive examination of Padauk, integrating botanical science, ecology, forestry, horticulture, cultural history, conservation, policy, and sustainable management into a single volume. Designed for researchers, students, horticulturists, foresters, conservation professionals, and general readers, the work offers a multidisciplinary perspective on a species that has long served as a symbol of beauty, renewal, and national identity in Myanmar.

Padauk is widely recognized for its brilliant golden blossoms, durable hardwood, environmental importance, and deep cultural associations. While previous publications have often addressed individual aspects of the species, this book brings together scientific knowledge and cultural understanding within a unified framework.

“This book was written to provide a comprehensive resource on Padauk by bringing together its biology, ecology, cultural significance, practical uses, and conservation challenges in a single work,” said Thang.“I hope that it will serve as a valuable reference for future generations of researchers, students, and plant enthusiasts.”

A distinctive feature of the book is its exploration of the relationship between natural systems and human societies, highlighting how Padauk contributes to biodiversity, forestry, urban landscapes, economic development, and cultural heritage. The volume also examines current conservation concerns and future strategies for sustainable management.

The book includes discussions on:

* Botanical classification and evolutionary relationships

* Morphology, physiology, and reproductive biology

* Climate and environmental adaptation

* Propagation and cultivation techniques

* Forestry management and wood utilization

* Cultural symbolism and national identity

* Conservation and sustainability

* Policy and future directions for Padauk research and management

The book includes a foreword by Dr. Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Myanmar, whose distinguished career has contributed significantly to agricultural development and horticultural advancement.

About the Author

Levi Sap Nei Thang, B.Sc., M.Div., D.Hum. (Hon.), is an author, researcher, and horticultural advocate whose work focuses on plant science, horticulture, environmental stewardship, and educational outreach. She has participated in international horticultural expositions and has received recognition for her contributions to horticulture, education, design, and research. Through her writing, she seeks to make scientific knowledge accessible while promoting appreciation for plants and their role in human society.

Book Details

Title: Padauk The National Flower of Myanmar

Author: Levi Sap Nei Thang, B.Sc., M.Div., D.Hum. (Hon.)

Pages: 535

Format: Hardcover

Language: English

Availability: Amazon and major book distribution channels