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Acuity Trading Hires Tegan Johnson As Sales Rep To Drive AI Market Intelligence Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Acuity Trading, the AI-driven market intelligence company built for brokers, prop firms and trading platforms, has appointed Tegan Johnson as Sales Development Representative (SDR), based in the company's London office.
The appointment comes as Acuity continues to expand its commercial team and strengthen its support for firms seeking embedded market intelligence, trade signals, event intelligence and AI-powered market context. It also follows a period of product growth for the business, including the strategic investment in MarketReader which brings real-time market-move attribution into Acuity's intelligence workflow. This helps professional users understand not only what is moving, but why it is moving and helps to identify factors that may influence future market developments.
Tegan joins Acuity from Connectd, a SaaS subscription platform supporting executives, advisors and high-growth startups. In her role, she managed high-volume consultative sales cycles targeting C-suite executives and worked closely with senior professionals building fractional, advisory and independent director careers.
Prior to Connectd, Tegan progressed quickly from Sales Development Representative to Senior Business Development Representative at The Knowledge Academy, where she generated and qualified new business opportunities across B2B and B2C markets. She also spent three years at Maui Jim, moving through customer service, sales support and B2B account management roles, building strong experience in client relationships, sales operations and account support.
At Acuity, Tegan will support the commercial team across lead generation, CRM management, event activity, sales enablement and client onboarding coordination. Her role has been structured as an intensive 12–18 month apprenticeship, designed to help her master Acuity's product suite, client base and industry before moving into a full-cycle sales role.
Acuity works with brokers, prop firms and trading platforms to deliver market intelligence directly into trader-facing environments. Its modular, white-labelled tools help firms explain not just what markets are doing, but why they are moving and what may come next, supporting trader engagement, market understanding and differentiated client experiences.
Seamus Keaveney, VP Sales, Acuity Trading;
“Sales development at Acuity is not simply about prospecting. It is about understanding a complex industry, learning what brokers need, and becoming fluent in the products that help their clients make sense of fast-moving markets. Tegan brings the right mix of commercial energy, attention to detail and relationship-building ability. Her experience across SaaS, sales development and account management gives her a strong foundation, and her HubSpot knowledge will be a real asset as we continue to scale our commercial operations.
“This is an exciting time to join the business. With our continued investment in AI-driven market intelligence, and growing demand from brokers and platforms for richer in-platform experiences, we are building a commercial team that can support the next stage of Acuity's growth. We are delighted to welcome Tegan to the Acuity family.”
Tegan Johnson, SDR, Acuity;
“I'm really excited to be joining Acuity at such an important stage of growth. The company sits at the intersection of fintech, AI and market intelligence, and I'm looking forward to learning the products, understanding the industry in depth and supporting the commercial team as we build new relationships with brokers, prop firms and trading platforms. The apprenticeship structure was a big part of what attracted me to the role. It gives me the opportunity to learn properly, contribute from day one and develop towards a full-cycle sales position within a business that is clearly ambitious about where it is going.”
Tegan will work from Acuity's London office as part of the company's growing commercial team.
ENDS
Notes to editors:
Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions. Any market intelligence, analytics, signals or AI-generated content referenced in this announcement are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to constitute investment research, investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Users should not rely solely upon such information when making trading or investment decisions.
Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer.
About Acuity
Acuity Trading, an Acuity Analytics company, brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.
By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.
Acuity's team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.
For further information or to request a demo, please visit or contact:
The appointment comes as Acuity continues to expand its commercial team and strengthen its support for firms seeking embedded market intelligence, trade signals, event intelligence and AI-powered market context. It also follows a period of product growth for the business, including the strategic investment in MarketReader which brings real-time market-move attribution into Acuity's intelligence workflow. This helps professional users understand not only what is moving, but why it is moving and helps to identify factors that may influence future market developments.
Tegan joins Acuity from Connectd, a SaaS subscription platform supporting executives, advisors and high-growth startups. In her role, she managed high-volume consultative sales cycles targeting C-suite executives and worked closely with senior professionals building fractional, advisory and independent director careers.
Prior to Connectd, Tegan progressed quickly from Sales Development Representative to Senior Business Development Representative at The Knowledge Academy, where she generated and qualified new business opportunities across B2B and B2C markets. She also spent three years at Maui Jim, moving through customer service, sales support and B2B account management roles, building strong experience in client relationships, sales operations and account support.
At Acuity, Tegan will support the commercial team across lead generation, CRM management, event activity, sales enablement and client onboarding coordination. Her role has been structured as an intensive 12–18 month apprenticeship, designed to help her master Acuity's product suite, client base and industry before moving into a full-cycle sales role.
Acuity works with brokers, prop firms and trading platforms to deliver market intelligence directly into trader-facing environments. Its modular, white-labelled tools help firms explain not just what markets are doing, but why they are moving and what may come next, supporting trader engagement, market understanding and differentiated client experiences.
Seamus Keaveney, VP Sales, Acuity Trading;
“Sales development at Acuity is not simply about prospecting. It is about understanding a complex industry, learning what brokers need, and becoming fluent in the products that help their clients make sense of fast-moving markets. Tegan brings the right mix of commercial energy, attention to detail and relationship-building ability. Her experience across SaaS, sales development and account management gives her a strong foundation, and her HubSpot knowledge will be a real asset as we continue to scale our commercial operations.
“This is an exciting time to join the business. With our continued investment in AI-driven market intelligence, and growing demand from brokers and platforms for richer in-platform experiences, we are building a commercial team that can support the next stage of Acuity's growth. We are delighted to welcome Tegan to the Acuity family.”
Tegan Johnson, SDR, Acuity;
“I'm really excited to be joining Acuity at such an important stage of growth. The company sits at the intersection of fintech, AI and market intelligence, and I'm looking forward to learning the products, understanding the industry in depth and supporting the commercial team as we build new relationships with brokers, prop firms and trading platforms. The apprenticeship structure was a big part of what attracted me to the role. It gives me the opportunity to learn properly, contribute from day one and develop towards a full-cycle sales position within a business that is clearly ambitious about where it is going.”
Tegan will work from Acuity's London office as part of the company's growing commercial team.
ENDS
Notes to editors:
Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions. Any market intelligence, analytics, signals or AI-generated content referenced in this announcement are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to constitute investment research, investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Users should not rely solely upon such information when making trading or investment decisions.
Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer.
About Acuity
Acuity Trading, an Acuity Analytics company, brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.
By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.
Acuity's team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.
For further information or to request a demo, please visit or contact:
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