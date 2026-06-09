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Notification On Manager's Related Party Transactions


2026-06-09 02:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to member of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General director
+370 5 2390801



Attachment

  • Notification on managers transactions 2026-06-08

MENAFN09062026004107003653ID1111230446



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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