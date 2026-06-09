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Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From June 1 To June 5, 2026


2026-06-09 02:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 1 to June 5, 2026

Puteaux, June 9, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 1 to June 5, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 15,698 26.9424 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 80,068 26.9341 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 10,801 26.9507 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/01/2026 FR0012435121 89,294 26.9227 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 16,849 26.4161 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 81,237 26.4206 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 11,639 26.4169 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2026 FR0012435121 91,339 26.4211 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 16,935 25.9675 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 81,112 25.9312 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 11,672 25.9240 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2026 FR0012435121 91,066 25.9261 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 15,902 25.8217 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 73,407 25.8329 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 11,381 25.8279 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2026 FR0012435121 90,415 25.8190 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 15,915 25.9194 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 72,864 25.9247 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 11,339 25.9215 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2026 FR0012435121 90,093 25.9264 XPAR
Total 979,026 26.2097


The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

  • Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 1 to June 5, 2026

MENAFN09062026004107003653ID1111230441



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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