Gurmeet Choudhary Says Family Taught Him The True Meaning Of Home

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Tuesday took to social media to share a heartfelt note about the true meaning of“home.”

In his post, he reflected on how his family has shaped his understanding of life. He shared that home is not a place but the people you love and the bond you share with them. Gurmeet posted a heartfelt video featuring his wife Debina Bonnerjee playing with their two daughters Lianna and Divisha. The text on the clip read,“Wanna see my home? The video appears to be from their vacation, showing Debina lifting her daughter in her arms by the side of a lake, with swans all around.

For the caption, he wrote,“Just thinking out loud...Hence decided to jot this down.. There was a time when I thought I was enough for myself and life would simply take its own course. Then Debina happened, and I realised that some journeys are meant to be shared. Bas laga jo hai, yahi hai... aur hamesha hum hi hain And then our two little monkeys came along and changed everything.”

He added,“They taught me that home isn't a place, it's the people you love.. Now I know, life is simply about finding your people and walking each other home So.. Find your people, love them fiercely, stay loyal, stay present..In a world where everything feels temporary, real love is still the most beautiful thing you can hold on to..#Family #Love.”

For the unversed, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee are parents to two daughters. Their elder daughter, Lianna, was born via surrogacy in April 2022, while their younger daughter, Divisha, was born naturally in November 2022.