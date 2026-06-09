MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Standard Strategies Inc. Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

June 08, 2026 11:46 AM EDT | Source: Standard Strategies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: SBTC) ( "Standard" or the "Company" ) announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order" ), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, and adopts semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ( "MD&A" ) on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is January 31 and will continue to file annual audited financial statements (due within 120 days of January 31). The Company will continue to remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three months ended April 30, 2026. The Company will file its next interim financial report for the six months ended July 31, 2026 (due within 60 days of July 31, 2026). Should the Company cease to continue participating in the Blanket Order, it will announce it in a future news release.

ON BEHALF OF STANDARD STRATEGIES INC.

Mark Rutledge

CEO and Director

...

(604) 788-1348

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Standard Strategies Inc.