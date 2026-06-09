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Solaren Says Philippine Factories Have A Power Quality Problem, Not An Energy Supply Problem
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation is challenging a common assumption behind many commercial energy investments in the Philippines: that adding more generation capacity is always the solution to factory performance problems. In analysis covered by inkl, the company argues that many production losses in Philippine industrial facilities are not caused by a lack of energy supply, but by power quality issues that affect how reliably that energy can be used.
The distinction matters because it changes where facilities should focus their investments. A factory may have sufficient grid capacity and a functioning solar installation, yet still experience equipment stress, unexpected resets, elevated scrap rates, and accelerated component wear if its power supply is affected by voltage instability, harmonic distortion, or phase imbalance. These conditions do not reduce the amount of energy available - they reduce the productive use of it. Voltage dips lasting only fractions of a second can cause programmable logic controllers and drives to lose position or require a restart. Phase imbalance places unequal stress on three-phase motors, accelerating insulation degradation. Harmonics generated by non-linear loads - including variable speed drives, switch-mode power supplies, and fluorescent lighting - circulate through a facility's distribution system and cause transformers and cables to carry currents that perform no useful work.
These conditions are common across Philippine industrial settings. Distribution cooperative feeders serving mixed commercial and residential loads experience voltage fluctuations from neighboring sites. Rural and provincial networks carry longer line runs with higher inherent impedance. Industrial estates with high motor and drive density generate significant harmonic content that compounds across facilities sharing a common transformer.
Standard grid-tied solar alone does not directly solve these issues. Commercial solar panels in the Philippines reduce grid consumption during daylight hours and improve a facility's energy cost profile - but they do not automatically clean incoming supply, reduce harmonics, or fully buffer operations from voltage events on the distribution network. For facilities where power quality is a major source of operational loss, solar without power quality correction delivers incomplete results.
Understanding the top power quality problems in Philippine industrial facilities is the starting point for Solaren's approach with high-sensitivity clients. Power quality assessment comes before system specification. System design then considers inverter selection suited for local grid conditions, power factor correction where reactive current affects billing, and battery storage configured to support critical circuits during voltage disturbance periods. For facilities in regulated or food-safe environments, this approach also supports business continuity through solar in the Philippines by reducing exposure to supply interruptions that would otherwise halt production.
Solaren's installation base across commercial and industrial projects provides operational data that informs these specifications in real-world conditions. Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation is a DOE-accredited and PCAB-licensed solar EPC company headquartered in Tarlac, Philippines, with more than 85 megawatts installed. The company holds the Asian Power Award for Solar Power Project of the Year and serves clients including Toyota, Oishi, McDonald's, and Dunkin'.
The distinction matters because it changes where facilities should focus their investments. A factory may have sufficient grid capacity and a functioning solar installation, yet still experience equipment stress, unexpected resets, elevated scrap rates, and accelerated component wear if its power supply is affected by voltage instability, harmonic distortion, or phase imbalance. These conditions do not reduce the amount of energy available - they reduce the productive use of it. Voltage dips lasting only fractions of a second can cause programmable logic controllers and drives to lose position or require a restart. Phase imbalance places unequal stress on three-phase motors, accelerating insulation degradation. Harmonics generated by non-linear loads - including variable speed drives, switch-mode power supplies, and fluorescent lighting - circulate through a facility's distribution system and cause transformers and cables to carry currents that perform no useful work.
These conditions are common across Philippine industrial settings. Distribution cooperative feeders serving mixed commercial and residential loads experience voltage fluctuations from neighboring sites. Rural and provincial networks carry longer line runs with higher inherent impedance. Industrial estates with high motor and drive density generate significant harmonic content that compounds across facilities sharing a common transformer.
Standard grid-tied solar alone does not directly solve these issues. Commercial solar panels in the Philippines reduce grid consumption during daylight hours and improve a facility's energy cost profile - but they do not automatically clean incoming supply, reduce harmonics, or fully buffer operations from voltage events on the distribution network. For facilities where power quality is a major source of operational loss, solar without power quality correction delivers incomplete results.
Understanding the top power quality problems in Philippine industrial facilities is the starting point for Solaren's approach with high-sensitivity clients. Power quality assessment comes before system specification. System design then considers inverter selection suited for local grid conditions, power factor correction where reactive current affects billing, and battery storage configured to support critical circuits during voltage disturbance periods. For facilities in regulated or food-safe environments, this approach also supports business continuity through solar in the Philippines by reducing exposure to supply interruptions that would otherwise halt production.
Solaren's installation base across commercial and industrial projects provides operational data that informs these specifications in real-world conditions. Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation is a DOE-accredited and PCAB-licensed solar EPC company headquartered in Tarlac, Philippines, with more than 85 megawatts installed. The company holds the Asian Power Award for Solar Power Project of the Year and serves clients including Toyota, Oishi, McDonald's, and Dunkin'.
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