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The Human-Animal Alliance Expands Access To Equine Summer Programs For Underserved Youth Across The East Coast
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As summer camp costs continue to rise nationwide, The Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is investing in programs designed to ensure children from underserved communities and children with disabilities are not excluded from transformative equine experiences.
H-AA announced $21,500 in combined grant funding to support Work to Ride in Philadelphia and Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club in South Carolina. The grants will help more children access horseback riding camps, adaptive equine programming, and hands-on experiences with horses this summer.
According to the American Camp Association, the average day camp cost in the U.S. is $87 per day, putting many summer enrichment opportunities out of reach for families.
Work to Ride will use H-AA funding to provide full camp scholarships for 20 children in under-resourced Philadelphia neighborhoods to attend horseback riding camp at Chamounix Equestrian Center. The camp experience includes hands-on equine care education, introductory riding lessons, and instruction in safety, teamwork, responsibility, and animal behavior.
Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club will use H-AA funding to support summer day camp costs for families who would not otherwise be able to afford the program. The camp serves children with mental and physical disabilities, autism, sensory disorders, and other medical conditions.
“Animals can open doors for children in ways that are hard to fully explain until you see it firsthand,” said Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance.“Confidence grows, and anxiety softens. Kids begin believing in themselves differently. These organizations are creating opportunities that many families could not access otherwise.”
By supporting organizations that remove cost barriers to equine programming, H-AA is helping ensure more children can benefit from the confidence-building, emotional growth, and powerful human-animal connections that these programs provide.
To learn more about The Human-Animal Alliance and its support of grassroots programs nationwide, visit h-aa.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is a nonprofit organization that deeply believes in the power and value of human-animal connection. Founded in 2022 by advocate and philanthropist Jackie Ducci, H-AA funds charitable initiatives nationwide that preserve existing human-animal connections and create new ones. The organization awards grants to exceptional grassroots programs that strengthen the vital role animals play in human well-being. Jackie personally covers all overhead expenses, ensuring that every dollar donated directly supports impactful work.
H-AA announced $21,500 in combined grant funding to support Work to Ride in Philadelphia and Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club in South Carolina. The grants will help more children access horseback riding camps, adaptive equine programming, and hands-on experiences with horses this summer.
According to the American Camp Association, the average day camp cost in the U.S. is $87 per day, putting many summer enrichment opportunities out of reach for families.
Work to Ride will use H-AA funding to provide full camp scholarships for 20 children in under-resourced Philadelphia neighborhoods to attend horseback riding camp at Chamounix Equestrian Center. The camp experience includes hands-on equine care education, introductory riding lessons, and instruction in safety, teamwork, responsibility, and animal behavior.
Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club will use H-AA funding to support summer day camp costs for families who would not otherwise be able to afford the program. The camp serves children with mental and physical disabilities, autism, sensory disorders, and other medical conditions.
“Animals can open doors for children in ways that are hard to fully explain until you see it firsthand,” said Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance.“Confidence grows, and anxiety softens. Kids begin believing in themselves differently. These organizations are creating opportunities that many families could not access otherwise.”
By supporting organizations that remove cost barriers to equine programming, H-AA is helping ensure more children can benefit from the confidence-building, emotional growth, and powerful human-animal connections that these programs provide.
To learn more about The Human-Animal Alliance and its support of grassroots programs nationwide, visit h-aa.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is a nonprofit organization that deeply believes in the power and value of human-animal connection. Founded in 2022 by advocate and philanthropist Jackie Ducci, H-AA funds charitable initiatives nationwide that preserve existing human-animal connections and create new ones. The organization awards grants to exceptional grassroots programs that strengthen the vital role animals play in human well-being. Jackie personally covers all overhead expenses, ensuring that every dollar donated directly supports impactful work.
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