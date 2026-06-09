New SOLAS And Ship Safety Training Modules Added To Savree Maritime Courses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- saVRee has expanded its maritime training portfolio with newly developed courses centered on SOLAS compliance, shipboard safety systems, and the operation of critical marine machinery. These courses address the growing need for standardized, digitally accessible training in the global maritime sector, where evolving regulatory requirements and fleet modernization place new demands on seafarers' competence.

The updated curriculum provides structured coverage of fire detection and suppression arrangements, watertight subdivision, bilge and ballast control, emergency power generation, and other essential systems associated with ship safety. Learners are guided through system functions, operational checks, inspection routines, and common failure modes. The objective is to provide maritime personnel – including cadets, junior

engineers, and operational staff – with a clearer understanding of equipment performance and safety barriers.

A distinguishing feature of saVRee's training platform is its use of more than 550 interactive 3D models. These models allow learners to examine fire dampers, bilge pumps, watertight doors, detection loops, and other safety‐critical components in cross‐section. This visual access enables students to gain familiarity with equipment they may not encounter directly until later career stages. Additional animations illustrate how systems behave during drills, emergency activation, and component malfunction.

Jonathan Russell, Founder of saVRee, commented: "SOLAS requirements form the backbone of maritime safety, yet the complexity of ship systems can make compliance difficult to understand without effective learning tools. Our updated modules give crews the opportunity to explore critical systems in detail and to understand the purpose, arrangement, and behavior of the equipment that protects lives and vessels.”

The expanded maritime curriculum is intended for vessel operators seeking to harmonize training across multinational fleets and for academies requiring reliable foundational material for pre‐sea or officer training programs. The courses are also suitable for remote‐learning environments, allowing learners to prepare for onboard duties before practical exposure.

More information on saVRee's maritime safety and SOLAS training materials can be found within its broader catalog of marine engineering courses at

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About saVRee

saVRee provides online engineering and technical training using interactive 3D models, video lessons, and structured learning pathways. The platform supports learners and organizations across industrial, energy, and maritime sectors by offering accessible, self‐paced digital training resources designed to improve workforce competence and operational understanding.