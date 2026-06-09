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Disconnect To Reconnect: The Y Takes Action To Strengthen Youth And Communities
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a time when screens dominate daily life and feelings of isolation continue to rise, the Y in Central Maryland is reaffirming its commitment to creating real-world connections that strengthen individuals, families, and communities.
Through Y membership and programs offered across Central Maryland, the Y fosters engagement, empathy, health, and overall well-being. This intentional focus on connection reaches people of all ages and backgrounds, creating a deeper and more meaningful impact across every point of access-from Y family centers and camps to early childhood education and youth development programs, most of which happen in schools across the region.
The Y is uniquely positioned as a healthy antidote to the growing crisis of loneliness, a challenge increasingly linked to excessive screen time and digital dependence-especially among children and teens.
“You see dramatic increases in loneliness, depression, and stress for children,” said John Hoey, CEO of the Y in Central Maryland.“What we can do is make intentional choices to reduce screen time for all of us, particularly for our children, and create more opportunities for genuine human connection.”
By expanding and strengthening programs for youth and teens, the Y provides safe, welcoming spaces where young people can engage, play, learn, and grow-without relying on technology.
“At the Y, we're focused on making the right choices,” Hoey added.“We have a responsibility to introduce children to opportunities to have fun, build relationships, and engage with the world around them, without everything being digitized.”
Looking ahead, the Y in Central Maryland will continue to grow and evolve its programs to ensure children and youth are healthy, confident, learning, and well-prepared to succeed in school and in life. Through intentional community building, the Y remains dedicated to helping everyone belong, thrive, and feel connected.
WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HERE.
About the Y in Central Maryland
The Y in Central Maryland is a charitable organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. To learn more, visit .
Through Y membership and programs offered across Central Maryland, the Y fosters engagement, empathy, health, and overall well-being. This intentional focus on connection reaches people of all ages and backgrounds, creating a deeper and more meaningful impact across every point of access-from Y family centers and camps to early childhood education and youth development programs, most of which happen in schools across the region.
The Y is uniquely positioned as a healthy antidote to the growing crisis of loneliness, a challenge increasingly linked to excessive screen time and digital dependence-especially among children and teens.
“You see dramatic increases in loneliness, depression, and stress for children,” said John Hoey, CEO of the Y in Central Maryland.“What we can do is make intentional choices to reduce screen time for all of us, particularly for our children, and create more opportunities for genuine human connection.”
By expanding and strengthening programs for youth and teens, the Y provides safe, welcoming spaces where young people can engage, play, learn, and grow-without relying on technology.
“At the Y, we're focused on making the right choices,” Hoey added.“We have a responsibility to introduce children to opportunities to have fun, build relationships, and engage with the world around them, without everything being digitized.”
Looking ahead, the Y in Central Maryland will continue to grow and evolve its programs to ensure children and youth are healthy, confident, learning, and well-prepared to succeed in school and in life. Through intentional community building, the Y remains dedicated to helping everyone belong, thrive, and feel connected.
WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HERE.
About the Y in Central Maryland
The Y in Central Maryland is a charitable organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. To learn more, visit .
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