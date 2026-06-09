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Forum Health Las Colinas Launches New Men's Health Program Welcomes Dr. Brad Silver To Lead Patient Care For Men
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Forum Health Las Colinas, a functional medicine clinic serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Men's Health Program, alongside the addition of Dr. Brad Silver, M.D., to its clinical team. The new program offers men a proactive, personalized path to long-term health, energy, and vitality.
Designed to address the root causes of common men's health concerns, the new program offers a personalized, data-driven approach to optimizing hormone balance, metabolic health, and overall wellness.
The Men's Health Program focuses on identifying and treating underlying factors that contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, low testosterone, weight gain, reduced libido, brain fog, and decreased motivation, issues often attributed to aging but frequently linked to hormonal and metabolic imbalances.
“Many men are told their symptoms are just part of getting older,” said Dr. Brad Silver.“But in many cases, there are measurable, treatable imbalances. Our goal is to uncover what's really going on and help patients restore energy, clarity, and long-term health.”
Dr. Silver, a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician with more than 15 years of experience, brings a unique perspective to the program. After years of treating acute conditions in a high-volume trauma center, he transitioned to functional medicine to focus on preventative, root-cause care.
At Forum Health Las Colinas, Dr. Silver specializes in men's hormone optimization, metabolic health, and healthy aging. His approach combines advanced diagnostics with individualized treatment plans, helping patients better understand their health and take proactive steps toward improvement.
The Men's Health Program includes:
.Comprehensive laboratory testing evaluating hormones, thyroid function, metabolic markers, and cardiovascular risk
.Personalized treatment plans based on both lab data and patient symptoms
.Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (when appropriate)
.Nutrition and lifestyle guidance
.Ongoing monitoring and adjustments to support long-term success
The clinic offers both in-person and telemedicine appointments for patients throughout Irving, Las Colinas, Dallas, and the greater DFW area. For more information about the Men's Health Program, visit the Forum Health website. To learn more about Dr. Brad Silver, visit his page on the website.
ABOUT FORUM HEALTH LAS COLINAS
Forum Health Las Colinas is a functional and integrative medicine clinic dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health through personalized care. The clinic specializes in hormone optimization, metabolic health, nutrition, and preventative wellness, using a root-cause approach to improve long-term outcomes and quality of life.
Designed to address the root causes of common men's health concerns, the new program offers a personalized, data-driven approach to optimizing hormone balance, metabolic health, and overall wellness.
The Men's Health Program focuses on identifying and treating underlying factors that contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, low testosterone, weight gain, reduced libido, brain fog, and decreased motivation, issues often attributed to aging but frequently linked to hormonal and metabolic imbalances.
“Many men are told their symptoms are just part of getting older,” said Dr. Brad Silver.“But in many cases, there are measurable, treatable imbalances. Our goal is to uncover what's really going on and help patients restore energy, clarity, and long-term health.”
Dr. Silver, a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician with more than 15 years of experience, brings a unique perspective to the program. After years of treating acute conditions in a high-volume trauma center, he transitioned to functional medicine to focus on preventative, root-cause care.
At Forum Health Las Colinas, Dr. Silver specializes in men's hormone optimization, metabolic health, and healthy aging. His approach combines advanced diagnostics with individualized treatment plans, helping patients better understand their health and take proactive steps toward improvement.
The Men's Health Program includes:
.Comprehensive laboratory testing evaluating hormones, thyroid function, metabolic markers, and cardiovascular risk
.Personalized treatment plans based on both lab data and patient symptoms
.Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (when appropriate)
.Nutrition and lifestyle guidance
.Ongoing monitoring and adjustments to support long-term success
The clinic offers both in-person and telemedicine appointments for patients throughout Irving, Las Colinas, Dallas, and the greater DFW area. For more information about the Men's Health Program, visit the Forum Health website. To learn more about Dr. Brad Silver, visit his page on the website.
ABOUT FORUM HEALTH LAS COLINAS
Forum Health Las Colinas is a functional and integrative medicine clinic dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal health through personalized care. The clinic specializes in hormone optimization, metabolic health, nutrition, and preventative wellness, using a root-cause approach to improve long-term outcomes and quality of life.
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