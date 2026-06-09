Power, Not Chips, Is Now AI's Biggest Constraint: NASDAQ Firm Backs $1B Infrastructure Buildout

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Tachyon9 Corporation, a privately held energy and infrastructure company, to pursue a strategic transaction designed to create a publicly traded artificial intelligence infrastructure, power generation, and high-performance computing platform.

The proposed transaction comes as demand for artificial intelligence computing continues to accelerate globally, placing increasing pressure on electrical grids and energy infrastructure. Industry analysts and policymakers have identified access to reliable power as one of the most significant constraints facing the next generation of AI data center development.

If completed, the combined company is expected to operate under the TACC brand while maintaining its NASDAQ listing. The platform will focus on developing energy-backed AI infrastructure, including power generation assets, hyperscale data centers, and high-performance computing capacity for enterprise, hyperscale, and sovereign AI customers.

The proposed transaction includes:

. More than $64 million in contributed infrastructure and equipment assets

. A planned $75 million private placement financing

. Development of the 620-acre Nakota Project in Williston, North Dakota

. Up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of planned power generation capacity over an anticipated 36-month buildout

. First 120 megawatts (MW) of compute capacity targeted to be operational during the second quarter of 2027

. A signed memorandum of understanding supporting a planned $5 billion Phase I GPU deployment through a major compute offtake partner

Located in the Bakken energy region of North Dakota, the Nakota Project is designed to leverage abundant natural gas resources and existing pipeline infrastructure to support large-scale AI computing operations. The project is intended to address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: securing reliable and scalable energy for next-generation data centers.

The announcement reflects a broader shift across the technology sector toward integrated power-and-compute development models. As AI workloads continue to expand, developers increasingly are pairing dedicated energy infrastructure with data center campuses to ensure long-term operational reliability.

"This transaction is designed to provide public market investors with exposure to one of the most important infrastructure themes of our time-the convergence of artificial intelligence and energy," said Shahal Khan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tachyon9. "The future of AI will depend on access to reliable, scalable power. We believe the Nakota Project has the potential to become a foundational asset supporting that transformation."

Mike Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Nixxy, said, "Artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for compute power, data centers, and energy infrastructure. Over the past year, we have repositioned Nixxy to participate in this rapidly growing sector, and we believe this proposed transaction creates a platform capable of addressing critical infrastructure needs for the AI economy."

Following completion of the transaction, the company intends to focus on AI data centers, power generation infrastructure, GPU compute capacity, and related digital infrastructure opportunities. Management also expects to evaluate strategic alternatives for its communications business to allow greater focus on AI and energy initiatives.

Tachyon9 projects approximately $275 million in revenue during 2026 and is expected to contribute the majority of the infrastructure assets associated with the proposed transaction.

Additional announcements regarding financing, governance, executive leadership, development milestones, and long-term infrastructure plans are expected in the coming months.

The proposed transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, board approvals, shareholder approval, financing arrangements, and other customary closing conditions.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is focused on opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, communications, energy, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

About Tachyon9

Tachyon9 is a privately held energy infrastructure and data center development company focused on power generation, transmission equipment, and AI infrastructure assets. The company is a principal contributor to the proposed transaction and associated development initiatives related to the Nakota Project in North Dakota.



Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, financing initiatives, infrastructure development plans, anticipated capacity, future revenues, growth opportunities, customer demand, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, financing availability, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.