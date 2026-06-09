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Endureed Reports Engineered Thatch Roof Survived 2023 Maui Wildfire, Announces Expanded Residential Product Line
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On August 8, 2023, the Lahaina wildfire destroyed more than 2,200 structures on Maui in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. In the aftermath, Endureed CEO Abram Huber received documentation showing one structure standing amid the devastation along Front Street - topped with an Endureed engineered thatch roof. The company confirmed it as a standard commercial installation, with no special treatment applied.
Endureed was founded in Lake City, Florida, following a project commissioned by Walt Disney Imagineering, which required a synthetic thatched roof for the Animal Kingdom Lodge capable of meeting Florida fire codes and withstanding hurricane-force winds. Huber, who began the project at age 19 alongside his father - a craftsman with experience on Necker Island and historical European restorations - developed the solution using engineered materials combined with traditional thatching techniques. That 45,000-square-foot installation remains in place today as the largest synthetic thatched roof in the United States.
Over 25 years, Endureed has completed more than 5,000 installations worldwide for clients in the hospitality, entertainment, and marine industries. The company has now formally expanded its product line to serve residential homeowners, offering three tiers: an entry-level DIY option, a Performance Grade product carrying 20-year warranties and Class A fire ratings with Florida Product Approval for winds up to 200 mph, and a Premium Collection with 30-year coverage for custom residential estates. All products are 100% recyclable and pest-resistant.
To support the residential launch, Endureed introduced ThatchIt Ai, a tool that allows homeowners to upload a property photo and preview the finished result before purchasing.
About Endureed: Endureed is a Lake City, Florida-based manufacturer of high-performance synthetic thatch products. Operating for 25 years, the company serves commercial and residential clients worldwide. Products carry Class A fire ratings and have been tested against Category 5 hurricane wind loads. For more information, visit or use ThatchIt Ai at visualizer. For more information, visit .
Endureed was founded in Lake City, Florida, following a project commissioned by Walt Disney Imagineering, which required a synthetic thatched roof for the Animal Kingdom Lodge capable of meeting Florida fire codes and withstanding hurricane-force winds. Huber, who began the project at age 19 alongside his father - a craftsman with experience on Necker Island and historical European restorations - developed the solution using engineered materials combined with traditional thatching techniques. That 45,000-square-foot installation remains in place today as the largest synthetic thatched roof in the United States.
Over 25 years, Endureed has completed more than 5,000 installations worldwide for clients in the hospitality, entertainment, and marine industries. The company has now formally expanded its product line to serve residential homeowners, offering three tiers: an entry-level DIY option, a Performance Grade product carrying 20-year warranties and Class A fire ratings with Florida Product Approval for winds up to 200 mph, and a Premium Collection with 30-year coverage for custom residential estates. All products are 100% recyclable and pest-resistant.
To support the residential launch, Endureed introduced ThatchIt Ai, a tool that allows homeowners to upload a property photo and preview the finished result before purchasing.
About Endureed: Endureed is a Lake City, Florida-based manufacturer of high-performance synthetic thatch products. Operating for 25 years, the company serves commercial and residential clients worldwide. Products carry Class A fire ratings and have been tested against Category 5 hurricane wind loads. For more information, visit or use ThatchIt Ai at visualizer. For more information, visit .
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