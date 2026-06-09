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Channel Partners Wins Bronze At The 2026 Eventex® Awards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Channel Partners has been named the winner of a Bronze Award at the 2026 Eventex® Awards in the Product Launch category. The recognition honors the team's performance at the Microsoft Partner Summit in Monaco, a live production built around human-AI collaboration that redefined what a corporate event opening moment can be.
Real-Time Technology Meets Human Movement
In front of more than 200 global Microsoft partners and executives, the Channel Partners Experiential team was tasked with a clear objective: visually communicate the idea of human and artificial intelligent systems working together through live performance. What they engineered was an interactive narrative ecosystem that functioned less like a stage show and more like a responsive organism. Professional dancers (America's Got Talent finalists) performed choreography that acted as live triggers for real-time AI-driven 3D visuals, lasers, and spatial lighting. Every element on stage reacted dynamically to human movement in real time.
A custom cinematic voiceover wove the experience together, guiding the audience through a narrative arc that mirrored Microsoft's own leadership themes: individual ambition, collaboration, and collective innovation. The custom narrative, AV design, and live show direction were produced entirely in house by the Channel Partners Experiential team.
The performance concluded with a standing ovation, and both during and after the event the client repeatedly remarked that they didn't know how Channel Partners would ever top it. Microsoft's internal leadership later cited it as the defining emotional moment of the program. Content from the performance was reused in Microsoft's internal recap communications.
“Our goal was to create a truly unforgettable moment for Microsoft's partners. Seeing the audience rise to their feet in a standing ovation and hearing the client's reaction afterward made it clear we had achieved exactly that. It's one of those rare experiences that leaves everyone wondering how it could possibly be topped, and I couldn't be more proud of the team that brought it to life.”
-Heather Manson, Associate VP of Global Events & Marketing, Channel Partners
About the Eventex® Awards
The Eventex® Awards are one of the most respected recognition programs in the global events industry, honoring outstanding achievement in event design, production, and experience. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry professionals across categories spanning product launches, experiential campaigns, corporate events, and more. Learn more at eventex.
About Channel Partners Solutions, LLC
Channel Partners is built around a simple conviction: brands deserve more than store visits and hours logged. Where legacy providers sell coverage, Channel Partners delivers Retail IntelligenceTM, a fully integrated ecosystem that connects every aspect of the consumer retail journey into a single, accountable program. Powered by OpenSkyTM (their proprietary field intelligence platform) and executed by a national W-2 field team, every Channel Partners engagement produces real-time intelligence, measurable outcomes, and a level of execution accountability that a la carte solutions cannot match.
The company's integrated service ecosystem spans merchandising, break fix/display repair, audits and compliance, assisted sales and training, experiential marketing, construction, warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics.
As brands look for ways to bring human-AI collaboration to life beyond the screen, the Experiential team continues to lead the way, engineering interactive narrative ecosystems where intelligent systems and human creativity perform as one.
Learn More at
View the award recognition:
Real-Time Technology Meets Human Movement
In front of more than 200 global Microsoft partners and executives, the Channel Partners Experiential team was tasked with a clear objective: visually communicate the idea of human and artificial intelligent systems working together through live performance. What they engineered was an interactive narrative ecosystem that functioned less like a stage show and more like a responsive organism. Professional dancers (America's Got Talent finalists) performed choreography that acted as live triggers for real-time AI-driven 3D visuals, lasers, and spatial lighting. Every element on stage reacted dynamically to human movement in real time.
A custom cinematic voiceover wove the experience together, guiding the audience through a narrative arc that mirrored Microsoft's own leadership themes: individual ambition, collaboration, and collective innovation. The custom narrative, AV design, and live show direction were produced entirely in house by the Channel Partners Experiential team.
The performance concluded with a standing ovation, and both during and after the event the client repeatedly remarked that they didn't know how Channel Partners would ever top it. Microsoft's internal leadership later cited it as the defining emotional moment of the program. Content from the performance was reused in Microsoft's internal recap communications.
“Our goal was to create a truly unforgettable moment for Microsoft's partners. Seeing the audience rise to their feet in a standing ovation and hearing the client's reaction afterward made it clear we had achieved exactly that. It's one of those rare experiences that leaves everyone wondering how it could possibly be topped, and I couldn't be more proud of the team that brought it to life.”
-Heather Manson, Associate VP of Global Events & Marketing, Channel Partners
About the Eventex® Awards
The Eventex® Awards are one of the most respected recognition programs in the global events industry, honoring outstanding achievement in event design, production, and experience. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry professionals across categories spanning product launches, experiential campaigns, corporate events, and more. Learn more at eventex.
About Channel Partners Solutions, LLC
Channel Partners is built around a simple conviction: brands deserve more than store visits and hours logged. Where legacy providers sell coverage, Channel Partners delivers Retail IntelligenceTM, a fully integrated ecosystem that connects every aspect of the consumer retail journey into a single, accountable program. Powered by OpenSkyTM (their proprietary field intelligence platform) and executed by a national W-2 field team, every Channel Partners engagement produces real-time intelligence, measurable outcomes, and a level of execution accountability that a la carte solutions cannot match.
The company's integrated service ecosystem spans merchandising, break fix/display repair, audits and compliance, assisted sales and training, experiential marketing, construction, warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics.
As brands look for ways to bring human-AI collaboration to life beyond the screen, the Experiential team continues to lead the way, engineering interactive narrative ecosystems where intelligent systems and human creativity perform as one.
Learn More at
View the award recognition:
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