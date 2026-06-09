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21St Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala Raises More Than $90,000 In Support Of Delray Beach Police Department
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Delray Citizens for Delray Police hosted its 21st Annual Delray Beach Police Awards Gala on Friday, May 29, at the Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort, welcoming more than 350 residents, business leaders, community supporters and law enforcement personnel for an evening dedicated to recognizing excellence, leadership and dedicated service within the Delray Beach Police Department.
The sold-out annual gala raised more than $90,000 to support Delray Citizens for Delray Police and its ongoing mission of providing service recognition, scholarships, equipment donations, youth programs and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the Delray Beach community.
The evening honored several outstanding members of the Delray Beach Police Department for their service and achievements throughout the year. Officer of the Year was awarded to Officer John Caceres Duque, Employee of the Year to Courtney Mezzancello, Supervisor of the Year to Chad Alpert and Rookie of the Year to Nicholas Pena.
Additionally, Delray Citizens for Delray Police recognized four members of the department who have dedicated more than 20 years of service to the City of Delray Beach and its residents: Master Police Officer Adam Whiting, Sergeant Troy Baer, Lieutenant Eddie McCabe and Deputy Chief Rodney Stevenson.
The annual gala featured dinner, dancing, community recognition and a special awards presentation celebrating the men and women who serve and protect Delray Beach while highlighting the strong partnership between the department and the community.
“Every year, this event reminds us how fortunate Delray Beach is to have a police department filled with exceptional professionals who dedicate their lives to serving others,” said Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray Police and Founder & President of Stuart & Shelby.“To see a sold-out room come together in support of these officers and their families is incredibly meaningful. Raising these significant funds allows us to continue investing in programs, recognition efforts and resources that support the people who work tirelessly to keep our community safe. It was a truly special evening and a testament to the strong relationship between Delray Beach residents and their police department.”
For more than 39 years, Delray Citizens for Delray Police has supported the Delray Beach Police Department's sworn officers, their families and the community they serve through service recognition, scholarships, equipment donations, youth programs and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the bond between law enforcement and residents.
For more information, contact... or visit .
About Delray Citizens for Delray Police
Delray Citizens for Delray Police is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Delray Beach Police Department's sworn officers, their families and the broader community through fundraising, service recognition, scholarships, youth programs, equipment donations and community engagement initiatives. For more than 39 years, the organization has worked to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the Delray Beach community through advocacy, support and public service initiatives.
About Stuart & Shelby
Stuart & Shelby is a premier custom home builder serving Palm Beach and Martin Counties, specializing in luxury residential construction, renovations, and estate homes. Backed by a team of seasoned construction professionals with deep roots in South Florida's building industry dating back to 1980, the company is recognized for its craftsmanship, attention to detail, and client-focused approach. By combining decades of building expertise with each client's unique vision, Stuart & Shelby delivers high-quality custom homes tailored to meet the highest standards of design, functionality, and construction excellence. For more information, visit stuartandshelby.
The sold-out annual gala raised more than $90,000 to support Delray Citizens for Delray Police and its ongoing mission of providing service recognition, scholarships, equipment donations, youth programs and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the Delray Beach community.
The evening honored several outstanding members of the Delray Beach Police Department for their service and achievements throughout the year. Officer of the Year was awarded to Officer John Caceres Duque, Employee of the Year to Courtney Mezzancello, Supervisor of the Year to Chad Alpert and Rookie of the Year to Nicholas Pena.
Additionally, Delray Citizens for Delray Police recognized four members of the department who have dedicated more than 20 years of service to the City of Delray Beach and its residents: Master Police Officer Adam Whiting, Sergeant Troy Baer, Lieutenant Eddie McCabe and Deputy Chief Rodney Stevenson.
The annual gala featured dinner, dancing, community recognition and a special awards presentation celebrating the men and women who serve and protect Delray Beach while highlighting the strong partnership between the department and the community.
“Every year, this event reminds us how fortunate Delray Beach is to have a police department filled with exceptional professionals who dedicate their lives to serving others,” said Chuck Halberg, President of Delray Citizens for Delray Police and Founder & President of Stuart & Shelby.“To see a sold-out room come together in support of these officers and their families is incredibly meaningful. Raising these significant funds allows us to continue investing in programs, recognition efforts and resources that support the people who work tirelessly to keep our community safe. It was a truly special evening and a testament to the strong relationship between Delray Beach residents and their police department.”
For more than 39 years, Delray Citizens for Delray Police has supported the Delray Beach Police Department's sworn officers, their families and the community they serve through service recognition, scholarships, equipment donations, youth programs and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the bond between law enforcement and residents.
For more information, contact... or visit .
About Delray Citizens for Delray Police
Delray Citizens for Delray Police is a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Delray Beach Police Department's sworn officers, their families and the broader community through fundraising, service recognition, scholarships, youth programs, equipment donations and community engagement initiatives. For more than 39 years, the organization has worked to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the Delray Beach community through advocacy, support and public service initiatives.
About Stuart & Shelby
Stuart & Shelby is a premier custom home builder serving Palm Beach and Martin Counties, specializing in luxury residential construction, renovations, and estate homes. Backed by a team of seasoned construction professionals with deep roots in South Florida's building industry dating back to 1980, the company is recognized for its craftsmanship, attention to detail, and client-focused approach. By combining decades of building expertise with each client's unique vision, Stuart & Shelby delivers high-quality custom homes tailored to meet the highest standards of design, functionality, and construction excellence. For more information, visit stuartandshelby.
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