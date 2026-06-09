Baber Amin Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Lead With Empathy” Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksproudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Baber Amin, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Lead with Empathy" is Baber Amin's chapter, "When Reason Meets Understanding: The Cognitive Path To Empathetic Leadership.” Baber shares a heartfelt story about overcoming personal and professional challenges while learning that empathy is not weakness, but one of the greatest strengths a leader can have. Through moments of struggle, reflection, and connection with others, he encourages readers to lead with compassion, remain open-minded, and recognize the powerful impact of understanding another person's perspective.

“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book's strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.



Meet Baber Amin:

Baber Amin brings over 20 years of cybersecurity leadership experience, having guided Fortune 500 companies and startups through complex identity security challenges. His expertise spans biometrics, Non-Human Identity, and AI security-but his defining strength lies in translating technical complexity into human understanding.

Amin's leadership philosophy bridges the gap between technical excellence and human connection. Throughout his career, he has transformed complex security challenges into business solutions by building trust with diverse stakeholders and creating environments where teams feel heard and valued. His approach demonstrates that empathy isn't just good for culture-it drives measurable results.

When not focused on cybersecurity innovation, Baber enjoys cooking and experimenting with new ingredients, running triathlons, and serving his local community.



To order your copy of“Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.