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EZPZ Train & Robin Hood HR Release Free Active Shooter Survival Video For Workplaces & Communities Across North America
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EZPZ Train, a mobile-first nanolearning platform, and Robin Hood HR, a provider of fractional HR and compliance training services, announced the release of a free short-form video titled How to Survive an Active Shooter Incident: 3 Tips to Improve Survival. The video is available immediately at no cost on LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts, Vimeo, TikTok, and Instagram, and may be freely shared by anyone.
The release comes in direct response to a deeply troubling rise in workplace and domestic violence incidents making headlines across the country. Both organizations believe that practical, accessible safety information should not sit behind a paywall or a login screen.
The under two-minute video walks viewers through three specific actions recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: Evacuate, Hide, and Fight. Each step is clearly explained with guidance on how to assess your situation and act decisively. The content is produced in a mobile-first format designed to be watched and retained quickly, with no app required.
"Nobody wants to think about being in an active shooter situation. But having even a brief mental plan beforehand can make a critical difference, and that's exactly what this resource is designed to provide," said Tommy Russell, President of EZPZ Train. "We produce short-form learning content for frontline and deskless workers. But this felt like the most important two minutes of content we could share immediately with everyone, including the general public. It costs nothing to watch. It costs nothing to share."
Organizations wishing to distribute the video directly to employees or customers through internal channels may request a downloadable video file at no cost. EZPZ Train will provide the file for any organization that asks, with no strings attached.
“HR professionals and business owners carry a real responsibility for employee safety, but many of them may not have a budget for emergency preparedness training,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Robin Hood HR.“That's why we're partnering with EZPZ Train to share this video during National Safety Month, giving organizations something concrete they can use right away with employees and customers. No procurement process. No contract. Just share the link.”
Where to Find It:
The video is live now and freely shareable on the following platforms:
. Vimeo ( )
. LinkedIn (:li:activity:7469795426221834241 )
. YouTube Shorts ( )
. TikTok ( )
. Instagram ( )
To request a downloadable copy of the video file for internal distribution, contact Jill Dillenburg at....
About EZPZ Train
EZPZ Train is a mobile-first nanolearning platform designed for frontline and deskless workers. Built for speed and accessibility, EZPZ Train delivers short-form video content that requires no app, no login, and no computer, making it ideal for organizations that need to reach employees wherever they are. It also includes the EZPZ Video Library of over 1,500 short mobile-first videos on 20 of the most popular subjects, like OSHA safety, HR compliance, and other business-related topics. For more information, visit .
About Robin Hood HR
Robin Hood HR provides fractional and interim HR services to angel and venture-backed companies, with a focus on HR compliance training and people operations. The company helps growing organizations build strong HR foundations without the cost of a full-time HR executive. For more information, visit .
The release comes in direct response to a deeply troubling rise in workplace and domestic violence incidents making headlines across the country. Both organizations believe that practical, accessible safety information should not sit behind a paywall or a login screen.
The under two-minute video walks viewers through three specific actions recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: Evacuate, Hide, and Fight. Each step is clearly explained with guidance on how to assess your situation and act decisively. The content is produced in a mobile-first format designed to be watched and retained quickly, with no app required.
"Nobody wants to think about being in an active shooter situation. But having even a brief mental plan beforehand can make a critical difference, and that's exactly what this resource is designed to provide," said Tommy Russell, President of EZPZ Train. "We produce short-form learning content for frontline and deskless workers. But this felt like the most important two minutes of content we could share immediately with everyone, including the general public. It costs nothing to watch. It costs nothing to share."
Organizations wishing to distribute the video directly to employees or customers through internal channels may request a downloadable video file at no cost. EZPZ Train will provide the file for any organization that asks, with no strings attached.
“HR professionals and business owners carry a real responsibility for employee safety, but many of them may not have a budget for emergency preparedness training,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Robin Hood HR.“That's why we're partnering with EZPZ Train to share this video during National Safety Month, giving organizations something concrete they can use right away with employees and customers. No procurement process. No contract. Just share the link.”
Where to Find It:
The video is live now and freely shareable on the following platforms:
. Vimeo ( )
. LinkedIn (:li:activity:7469795426221834241 )
. YouTube Shorts ( )
. TikTok ( )
. Instagram ( )
To request a downloadable copy of the video file for internal distribution, contact Jill Dillenburg at....
About EZPZ Train
EZPZ Train is a mobile-first nanolearning platform designed for frontline and deskless workers. Built for speed and accessibility, EZPZ Train delivers short-form video content that requires no app, no login, and no computer, making it ideal for organizations that need to reach employees wherever they are. It also includes the EZPZ Video Library of over 1,500 short mobile-first videos on 20 of the most popular subjects, like OSHA safety, HR compliance, and other business-related topics. For more information, visit .
About Robin Hood HR
Robin Hood HR provides fractional and interim HR services to angel and venture-backed companies, with a focus on HR compliance training and people operations. The company helps growing organizations build strong HR foundations without the cost of a full-time HR executive. For more information, visit .
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