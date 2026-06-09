Tricia C. Richardson Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Lead With Empathy” Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksproudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of“Lead with Empathy” co-authored by Tricia C. Richardson, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of“Lead with Empathy” is Tricia C. Richardson's chapter,“The Moment Everything Changed.” Tricia shares a deeply personal story about navigating hardship and emotional struggles while learning the importance of empathy both for others and for herself. Through her experiences, she encourages readers to lead with compassion, offer grace during difficult moments, and remember that even small acts of understanding can profoundly impact someone's life.

“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book's strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.



Meet Tricia C. Richardson:

Tricia C. Richardson is a leadership advisor, strategist, and coach, and the founder of Uz and Buz Partners, LLC, a firm dedicated to helping leaders align purpose with progress. Her own journey from single mom to CEO shapes everything she teaches.

As the Founder and former CEO of SC Thrive, she grew the organization from a $1 million startup into a $9 million statewide system with more than 65 staff, mobilizing over $1 billion in resources for families across all 46 South Carolina counties. Her leadership became known for stabilizing complex environments, strengthening teams, and advancing mission with clarity, empathy, and disciplined execution.

Through Uz and Buz Partners, Tricia equips executives, emerging leaders, nonprofits, and small-business owners to navigate complexity with confidence, using practical frameworks that blend emotional understanding with strategic action to help leaders communicate well, make sound decisions, and build teams rooted in trust and accountability.

People who work with Tricia know she takes care of hearts while taking care of business. A lifelong learner, encourager, and woman of faith, she believes leadership is stewardship and that every leader has the responsibility to leave every environment better than they found it. She is a contributing author of Lead with Empathy and the forthcoming memoir Single Mom to CEO.

To order your copy of“Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.