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THREE MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED TO THE 2026 LAWDRAGON 500 X: THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that three of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation.
“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.
“This well-deserved recognition highlights the outstanding caliber of the next generation of leadership at Musick Peeler,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie.“Corey, Jacquelene and Giorgio represent the very best of our firm's bright future.”
The three Partners recognized by Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation are:
.Corey Larez – Trusts and Estates
.Jacquelene Robinson – Business Litigation, Insurance Coverage
.Giorgio Sassine – International Arbitration
“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.
“This well-deserved recognition highlights the outstanding caliber of the next generation of leadership at Musick Peeler,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie.“Corey, Jacquelene and Giorgio represent the very best of our firm's bright future.”
The three Partners recognized by Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation are:
.Corey Larez – Trusts and Estates
.Jacquelene Robinson – Business Litigation, Insurance Coverage
.Giorgio Sassine – International Arbitration
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