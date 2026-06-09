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Inspectpilot Launches First Contractor Reliability Score Built On 7 Million LA Inspection Records
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA -- Aduscale, Inc. today announced the launch of InspectPilot, an inspection intelligence platform for residential general contractors in Los Angeles. The platform has ingested 7.2 million city inspection records from LADBS, built enriched profiles on 40,493 licensed contractors, and computed 242,958 enrichment signals -- creating the first data product that scores subcontractor reliability based on actual inspection outcomes.
The Problem: Hiring Subs on Gut Feel
General contractors in Los Angeles select subcontractors based on price, relationships, and reputation. What they lack is data. There is no way for a GC to know, before awarding a contract, how often a specific electrician passes rough-in inspections in LA City, or how many days a particular plumber typically adds to a project timeline when corrections are required.
The consequences are measurable. Inspection scheduling failures cause 31% of all residential project delays, according to NAHB's 2025 Construction Delay Analysis. Failed inspections -- driven primarily by poor trade coordination and missing documentation, not bad workmanship -- cost the average contractor $11,560 per year across 34 failed inspections. Crew idle time from inspection and permit failures adds another $17,360 annually.
The root cause is information asymmetry. Inspection pass/fail data is public, but it has never been structured, linked to contractors, or made actionable. InspectPilot changes that.
What InspectPilot Does
InspectPilot is two products in one. The first is an inspection management tool -- GCs use it to schedule, track, and manage city inspections across all active permits. The tool is free.
The second, and more significant, product is the Contractor Reliability Score -- a per-subcontractor, per-trade rating derived from actual inspection outcomes. The score answers questions that no existing platform can: What is this electrician's first-attempt pass rate on Rough Electrical inspections in LA City? How many correction cycles does this plumber typically require? What is this framing crew's average days-to-inspection-pass? Has this contractor's inspection performance improved or declined over the past 12 months?
"Every inspection is a data point about a subcontractor's reliability," said Yaroslav Korets, founder and CEO of Aduscale. "A sub who passes 94% of inspections on the first attempt is a fundamentally different hire than one who passes 62%. That difference is worth tens of thousands of dollars per project in avoided delays, corrections, and idle crew time. Until now, there was no way to see it."
The Dataset
InspectPilot's intelligence layer is built on a proprietary database that is the largest structured inspection dataset for the Los Angeles construction market:
- City inspection records ingested: 7,238,238 (LADBS Socrata feed, fully structured)
- Licensed contractor profiles: 40,493 (CSLB + permit + AI enrichment)
- Enrichment signals computed: 242,958 (license, compliance, digital presence, permit velocity)
- Contractors with phone data: 99.7% (40,389 of 40,493 profiles)
- ICP-scored target contractors (B-tier): 544 (highest-fit GCs and specialty trades)
- Inspection types tracked: 50+ (rough, final, grading, green building, fire, etc.)
- AI-classified trade categories per inspection (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, structural, etc.)
- Correction items extracted per failed inspection (AI-parsed from inspection records)
Each contractor profile includes CSLB license status, workers' compensation coverage, Google and Yelp ratings, permit volume and history, project valuation data, and a per-trade inspection pass rate, correction frequency, and average days between inspections.
Enrichment Signals
Beyond inspection outcomes, InspectPilot computes enrichment signals that flag risk and opportunity across the contractor base: digital presence low (571 active), permit velocity high (247), license expiring soon (70), ADU active (60), and workers' comp lapsed (52).
Why Los Angeles, Why Now
Los Angeles is the largest and most complex residential construction market in the United States. California has 287,015 licensed contractors (CSLB), and LA's ADU boom has made the city a uniquely high-volume, high-inspection environment -- ADU permits now account for roughly one in three residential permits issued in Los Angeles.
Each ADU project involves an average of 13 subcontractors and 19 inspection milestones. At a typical project cost of $200,000-$350,000, even a single failed inspection cascades: 2.3 business days to schedule, 4-7 calendar days added per failure, and $340 per occurrence in direct costs before accounting for knock-on effects on downstream trades.
Despite this, the industry operates largely without data. 85% of construction professionals still manage estimating and bid processes in Excel. Inspection data -- the single best predictor of subcontractor reliability -- sits in municipal databases, unstructured and unlinked to the contractors who generated it.
How the Score Works
InspectPilot's Contractor Reliability Score is computed from three layers of data:
Layer 1: Inspection outcomes. First-attempt pass rate, retry count distribution, correction frequency, and days-to-pass -- broken down by inspection type (Rough Electrical, Final Plumbing, Foundation, etc.) and by city jurisdiction.
Layer 2: Permit and project history. Total permits, active permits, project categories (ADU, ground-up, remodel, tenant improvement), average project valuation, and geographic spread across LA jurisdictions.
Layer 3: Compliance and enrichment signals. CSLB license status and expiry, workers' compensation coverage, bond amount, entity type, Google/Yelp ratings, review count, and years in business.
The composite score ranges from 0 to 100 and is segmented into tiers: B-tier (544 contractors, score 61+), C-tier (5,970, score 38-60), and D-tier (33,979, score below 38). The score is designed to surface contractors who are both high-performing and actively engaged in the LA market.
What Exists Today -- and What Doesn't
Existing construction platforms focus on bid distribution (BuildingConnected, with 1.5 million builders in its network), project management (Procore), or estimating (STACK, ProEst, Buildxact). None of them score subcontractors based on actual inspection outcomes. Prequalification tools like Constrafor and TradeTapp collect self-reported data -- insurance certificates, financial statements, safety records -- but do not incorporate municipal inspection results.
InspectPilot is not a bid platform, not a project management tool, and not an estimating product. It is a contractor intelligence layer that sits alongside whatever tools a GC already uses. The inspection management tool is the entry point; the data is the product.
About Aduscale
Aduscale, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based technology company building data infrastructure for the construction industry. InspectPilot is its first product. The platform is
The Problem: Hiring Subs on Gut Feel
General contractors in Los Angeles select subcontractors based on price, relationships, and reputation. What they lack is data. There is no way for a GC to know, before awarding a contract, how often a specific electrician passes rough-in inspections in LA City, or how many days a particular plumber typically adds to a project timeline when corrections are required.
The consequences are measurable. Inspection scheduling failures cause 31% of all residential project delays, according to NAHB's 2025 Construction Delay Analysis. Failed inspections -- driven primarily by poor trade coordination and missing documentation, not bad workmanship -- cost the average contractor $11,560 per year across 34 failed inspections. Crew idle time from inspection and permit failures adds another $17,360 annually.
The root cause is information asymmetry. Inspection pass/fail data is public, but it has never been structured, linked to contractors, or made actionable. InspectPilot changes that.
What InspectPilot Does
InspectPilot is two products in one. The first is an inspection management tool -- GCs use it to schedule, track, and manage city inspections across all active permits. The tool is free.
The second, and more significant, product is the Contractor Reliability Score -- a per-subcontractor, per-trade rating derived from actual inspection outcomes. The score answers questions that no existing platform can: What is this electrician's first-attempt pass rate on Rough Electrical inspections in LA City? How many correction cycles does this plumber typically require? What is this framing crew's average days-to-inspection-pass? Has this contractor's inspection performance improved or declined over the past 12 months?
"Every inspection is a data point about a subcontractor's reliability," said Yaroslav Korets, founder and CEO of Aduscale. "A sub who passes 94% of inspections on the first attempt is a fundamentally different hire than one who passes 62%. That difference is worth tens of thousands of dollars per project in avoided delays, corrections, and idle crew time. Until now, there was no way to see it."
The Dataset
InspectPilot's intelligence layer is built on a proprietary database that is the largest structured inspection dataset for the Los Angeles construction market:
- City inspection records ingested: 7,238,238 (LADBS Socrata feed, fully structured)
- Licensed contractor profiles: 40,493 (CSLB + permit + AI enrichment)
- Enrichment signals computed: 242,958 (license, compliance, digital presence, permit velocity)
- Contractors with phone data: 99.7% (40,389 of 40,493 profiles)
- ICP-scored target contractors (B-tier): 544 (highest-fit GCs and specialty trades)
- Inspection types tracked: 50+ (rough, final, grading, green building, fire, etc.)
- AI-classified trade categories per inspection (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, structural, etc.)
- Correction items extracted per failed inspection (AI-parsed from inspection records)
Each contractor profile includes CSLB license status, workers' compensation coverage, Google and Yelp ratings, permit volume and history, project valuation data, and a per-trade inspection pass rate, correction frequency, and average days between inspections.
Enrichment Signals
Beyond inspection outcomes, InspectPilot computes enrichment signals that flag risk and opportunity across the contractor base: digital presence low (571 active), permit velocity high (247), license expiring soon (70), ADU active (60), and workers' comp lapsed (52).
Why Los Angeles, Why Now
Los Angeles is the largest and most complex residential construction market in the United States. California has 287,015 licensed contractors (CSLB), and LA's ADU boom has made the city a uniquely high-volume, high-inspection environment -- ADU permits now account for roughly one in three residential permits issued in Los Angeles.
Each ADU project involves an average of 13 subcontractors and 19 inspection milestones. At a typical project cost of $200,000-$350,000, even a single failed inspection cascades: 2.3 business days to schedule, 4-7 calendar days added per failure, and $340 per occurrence in direct costs before accounting for knock-on effects on downstream trades.
Despite this, the industry operates largely without data. 85% of construction professionals still manage estimating and bid processes in Excel. Inspection data -- the single best predictor of subcontractor reliability -- sits in municipal databases, unstructured and unlinked to the contractors who generated it.
How the Score Works
InspectPilot's Contractor Reliability Score is computed from three layers of data:
Layer 1: Inspection outcomes. First-attempt pass rate, retry count distribution, correction frequency, and days-to-pass -- broken down by inspection type (Rough Electrical, Final Plumbing, Foundation, etc.) and by city jurisdiction.
Layer 2: Permit and project history. Total permits, active permits, project categories (ADU, ground-up, remodel, tenant improvement), average project valuation, and geographic spread across LA jurisdictions.
Layer 3: Compliance and enrichment signals. CSLB license status and expiry, workers' compensation coverage, bond amount, entity type, Google/Yelp ratings, review count, and years in business.
The composite score ranges from 0 to 100 and is segmented into tiers: B-tier (544 contractors, score 61+), C-tier (5,970, score 38-60), and D-tier (33,979, score below 38). The score is designed to surface contractors who are both high-performing and actively engaged in the LA market.
What Exists Today -- and What Doesn't
Existing construction platforms focus on bid distribution (BuildingConnected, with 1.5 million builders in its network), project management (Procore), or estimating (STACK, ProEst, Buildxact). None of them score subcontractors based on actual inspection outcomes. Prequalification tools like Constrafor and TradeTapp collect self-reported data -- insurance certificates, financial statements, safety records -- but do not incorporate municipal inspection results.
InspectPilot is not a bid platform, not a project management tool, and not an estimating product. It is a contractor intelligence layer that sits alongside whatever tools a GC already uses. The inspection management tool is the entry point; the data is the product.
About Aduscale
Aduscale, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based technology company building data infrastructure for the construction industry. InspectPilot is its first product. The platform is
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