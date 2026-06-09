Kabin Performance Sanctuarytm Comes To San Francisco Design Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Some of the most original ideas in human history began in moments of deliberate, protected solitude. Bill Gates disappeared twice a year to a cabin in the woods and Microsoft's biggest strategic pivots came out of those weeks. Steve Jobs took long, solitary walks to reset his thinking. Maya Angelou rented a hotel room with nothing in it - no art on the walls, no decoration - and wrote there for hours each day. In our always-on lives, there are few spaces for privacy and productivity.

A Room of One's Own - For Everyone, Anywhere

Kabin 's Performance SanctuaryTM is a freestanding privacy infrastructure designed for one simple purpose: to let you think. Built on Appleton's Prospect-Refuge theory - the idea that humans feel safest, and most clear-headed, when they can see outward while feeling sheltered behind - Kabin is the only design with a forward-facing orientation. Its patented amphitheater-inspired interior geometry directs sound toward the user and diffuses noise from without. Shaded glass admits natural light while filtering visual distraction. The air moves. The light adjusts. The world quiets down for a while.

Visitors to San Francisco Design Week can step inside Kabin's latest iteration and explore updates that reflect a deepened understanding of how people use protected time and space. The updated OS now includes new language options, expanded visual environments, and refined soundscapes. An interactive timer offers four behavior-based session modes - Deep Focus, Personal Recharge, Quick Sprint, and Connection (Kabin 2 only) - inviting users to set an intention before they enter, not just a clock. A newly integrated occupancy light signals availability without interruption. Kabin 2 also debuts a reworked guest seat and a second working surface, expanding its use for reflective one-on-ones as much as solitary creative work.

"The best work happens when people feel genuinely supported by their environment. Kabin is designed to give that back - a place where you can close the door on distraction, find your footing, and do your best thinking." - Walter Craven, Founder, Kabin

Kabin Stories: An Oral Archive of Privacy

During SF Design Week, Kabin launches Kabin Stories - a live audio project that puts the question directly to the public. At the Interior Architects (IA) Pop-Up Art Show, guests are invited to step inside a Kabin and share, in their own words, where they feel safe, focused, and free to do their best work. The recordings form a qualitative archive - first-hand testimony to what Kabin calls the Crisis of Privacy: the growing absence of sanctuary in our built environments. The event takes place Friday, June 12, 2026, 2:00–4:00 PM at Interior Architects (IA), 500 Sansome Street, San Francisco, CA 94111.

Leading and Redefining A $2.4 Billion Market

The demand Kabin addresses is not a niche one. Privacy has become a scarce resource across virtually every built environment - workplaces, airports, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, and civic spaces alike. The global privacy pod market is valued at $804 million in 2026 and projected to nearly triple by 2035. Kabin is positioned at the leading edge of that growth: a product with design at its core, already deployed in airports across Luxembourg, Gibraltar, and Ontario, and most recently at John Wayne Airport (six units in operation), with pilot programs underway with Delta Airlines, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic. Installations span the offices of Meta, Google, and Gensler, with showroom placement now expanding across the US through Tangram Interiors in Dallas, Los Angeles, and the Southwest.

Kabin Performance Sanctuaries are showcased in Shaw Contract showrooms from London to Seattle - a partnership rooted in a shared commitment to superior products and experiences in commercial spaces. NeoCon 2026 marked Kabin's second stop on its official US debut; San Francisco Design Week deepens that conversation in one of the world's most design-forward, innovation-fluent cities.

Design as Responsibility

Designed in London and constructed from steel, wood, and fabric in a refined palette of finishes, Kabin is a considered object as much as a functional one. Its modular system allows for updates and reconfiguration over time, minimizing waste and extending product lifespan. All materials are FSC-certified, produced through a reduced-waste process from construction through shipping. Kabin is built to last - and to be worth keeping.

Kabin Stories at SF Design Week Interior Architects (IA) Pop-Up Art Show 500 Sansome Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 Friday, June 12, 2026 · 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

About Kabin

Kabin is a London-based design company founded by Walter Craven. Its Performance SanctuaryTM is a freestanding privacy infrastructure designed to maximize productivity through focus, privacy, and wellbeing. Integrating acoustic control, calibrated lighting, airflow, and tactile materiality, Kabin creates spaces for clarity and restoration across workplaces, public settings, and beyond.

About Walter Craven A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, where he studied architecture and sculpture, Walter Craven brought a social perspective to his understanding of space long before Kabin. In the Bay Area, he founded Blank & Cables - a furniture and home accessory line with products in the permanent collection of SF MoMA - and revitalized former industrial spaces in Oakland into artist studios and cooperative spaces. In 2019, he and his family relocated to London, where he founded Kabin. When not designing, Walter restores and races vintage motorcycles.

Media Contact Jenny Shears... 415 823 6771