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Powerful Indie 'Road To Everywhere' A Coming Of Age Film For Grownups - Opens Nationally
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a time when audiences are gravitating toward emotionally resonant stories about legacy, identity, and human connection, Road to Everywhere arrives in theaters beginning June 17, 2026, bringing with it a powerful cinematic reunion three decades in the making.
In Road to Everywhere, Los Angeles cab driver Jason Schuyler is offered the trip of a lifetime by Jake, a casino dealer and gambler seeking to return to the Navajo Nation after 30 years away. Jake's dream is to see his grandson compete in a Native rodeo, but the journey becomes far deeper: a moving reckoning with family, memory, forgiveness, and what truly matters in the time we have left.
As a special opening night premiere event in most major cities, the filmmakers are offering Road to Everywhere as a one-of-a-kind evening of movie, live music, and storytelling, featuring the film's star, Native-American musician-actor Robert Mirabal and his band. After sold-out preview Roadshow dates in New Mexico and Colorado in 2025, the tour arrives in Los Angeles on June 17. Roadshow dates in New York (June 19), Houston (June 24), Albuquerque (July 30) and Santa Fe (Aug. 7) follow soon after.
What makes Road to Everywhere especially compelling is its extraordinary connection to Driven, the 1996 film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and introduced Whip Hubley 's unforgettable everyman cab driver, Jason Schuyler. In this new film, key cast members return to their roles 30 years later, lending the story a rare emotional authenticity as both actors and characters carry the weight of the passage of time onscreen. More than a road movie, Road to Everywhere becomes a reflection on aging, unfinished dreams, reconciliation, and the enduring search for meaning.
The film is led by Whip Hubley, known to audiences for Top Gun, reprising Jason Schuyler with lived-in gravitas and emotional depth. He stars opposite Robert Mirabal, the two-time Grammy®-winning Taos Pueblo musician and actor, whose powerful performance gives the film spiritual weight and cultural authenticity. Mirabal has been described as a Native American“Renaissance man.” It's a fitting description for this award-winning composer, musician, painter, master craftsman, poet, and Taos Pueblo tribal leader. This is Robert's first leading role in a motion picture. Along the way he has accumulated a steady list of acting credits – including Yellowstone for Paramount+, and Walker Texas Ranger for CBS.
Veteran actor Daniel Roebuck, whose extensive screen credits include The Fugitive and Final Destination, adds a familiar face to the ensemble. The cast also includes DezBaa', known to audiences for AMC's Dark Winds, along with Coby Larinde, Diane DiLascio, Rawle D. Lewis, and Googy Gress, creating an ensemble that bridges past and present with warmth, texture, and emotional immediacy.
The creative force behind the film is Michael Shoob, who wrote and directed 'Road to Everywhere,' building the feature as a deeply personal continuation of the world he introduced in Driven. Produced by longtime collaborator Joseph Mealey, who was the Director of Photography on Driven, the new film transforms the passage of three decades into its emotional engine, resulting in a work that feels both intimate and expansive. Together, Shoob and Mealey have crafted a story rooted in redemption, cultural reconnection, and the ties that bind generations across time and distance.
Road to Everywhere has played to large, enthusiastic audiences in public previews throughout the Southwest, including a sold-out premiere in the historic 600-seat Lensic Theatre in Santa Fe. Screening audiences have described the film as“heartbreaking',“visually stunning” and“hilarious” in exit polls, while universally praising the lead actors.
Road to Everywhere arrives in theaters beginning June 17, 2026, starting in Los Angeles. It opens two days later in New York and Phoenix/Sedona, and then Houston (June 24), Chicago and Philadelphia (June 26), and then, in July, opens in Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with additional cities to be added.
In Road to Everywhere, Los Angeles cab driver Jason Schuyler is offered the trip of a lifetime by Jake, a casino dealer and gambler seeking to return to the Navajo Nation after 30 years away. Jake's dream is to see his grandson compete in a Native rodeo, but the journey becomes far deeper: a moving reckoning with family, memory, forgiveness, and what truly matters in the time we have left.
As a special opening night premiere event in most major cities, the filmmakers are offering Road to Everywhere as a one-of-a-kind evening of movie, live music, and storytelling, featuring the film's star, Native-American musician-actor Robert Mirabal and his band. After sold-out preview Roadshow dates in New Mexico and Colorado in 2025, the tour arrives in Los Angeles on June 17. Roadshow dates in New York (June 19), Houston (June 24), Albuquerque (July 30) and Santa Fe (Aug. 7) follow soon after.
What makes Road to Everywhere especially compelling is its extraordinary connection to Driven, the 1996 film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and introduced Whip Hubley 's unforgettable everyman cab driver, Jason Schuyler. In this new film, key cast members return to their roles 30 years later, lending the story a rare emotional authenticity as both actors and characters carry the weight of the passage of time onscreen. More than a road movie, Road to Everywhere becomes a reflection on aging, unfinished dreams, reconciliation, and the enduring search for meaning.
The film is led by Whip Hubley, known to audiences for Top Gun, reprising Jason Schuyler with lived-in gravitas and emotional depth. He stars opposite Robert Mirabal, the two-time Grammy®-winning Taos Pueblo musician and actor, whose powerful performance gives the film spiritual weight and cultural authenticity. Mirabal has been described as a Native American“Renaissance man.” It's a fitting description for this award-winning composer, musician, painter, master craftsman, poet, and Taos Pueblo tribal leader. This is Robert's first leading role in a motion picture. Along the way he has accumulated a steady list of acting credits – including Yellowstone for Paramount+, and Walker Texas Ranger for CBS.
Veteran actor Daniel Roebuck, whose extensive screen credits include The Fugitive and Final Destination, adds a familiar face to the ensemble. The cast also includes DezBaa', known to audiences for AMC's Dark Winds, along with Coby Larinde, Diane DiLascio, Rawle D. Lewis, and Googy Gress, creating an ensemble that bridges past and present with warmth, texture, and emotional immediacy.
The creative force behind the film is Michael Shoob, who wrote and directed 'Road to Everywhere,' building the feature as a deeply personal continuation of the world he introduced in Driven. Produced by longtime collaborator Joseph Mealey, who was the Director of Photography on Driven, the new film transforms the passage of three decades into its emotional engine, resulting in a work that feels both intimate and expansive. Together, Shoob and Mealey have crafted a story rooted in redemption, cultural reconnection, and the ties that bind generations across time and distance.
Road to Everywhere has played to large, enthusiastic audiences in public previews throughout the Southwest, including a sold-out premiere in the historic 600-seat Lensic Theatre in Santa Fe. Screening audiences have described the film as“heartbreaking',“visually stunning” and“hilarious” in exit polls, while universally praising the lead actors.
Road to Everywhere arrives in theaters beginning June 17, 2026, starting in Los Angeles. It opens two days later in New York and Phoenix/Sedona, and then Houston (June 24), Chicago and Philadelphia (June 26), and then, in July, opens in Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with additional cities to be added.
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