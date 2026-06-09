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FOUR ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED TO THE 2026 LAWDRAGON 500 X: THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that four of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation.
“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.
“We are incredibly proud to see our partners recognized on a national stage,” says Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton.“They represent the very best of the legal profession, and they have incredibly bright futures ahead.”
The four ECJ Partners recognized by Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation are:
.Elliot Chen – Litigation, Insurance Coverage
.Kenneth Hsu - Litigation, Intellectual Property
.Pooja Nair – Litigation, Food & Beverage
.Banu Naraghi – Litigation, Intellectual Property
“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.
“We are incredibly proud to see our partners recognized on a national stage,” says Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton.“They represent the very best of the legal profession, and they have incredibly bright futures ahead.”
The four ECJ Partners recognized by Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation are:
.Elliot Chen – Litigation, Insurance Coverage
.Kenneth Hsu - Litigation, Intellectual Property
.Pooja Nair – Litigation, Food & Beverage
.Banu Naraghi – Litigation, Intellectual Property
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