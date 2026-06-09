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LCR Capital Partners Announces Promotion Of Louis Frost To President
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Louis Frost to President. Louis will also continue to serve as LCR's Chief Financial Officer. Louis's promotion to President reflects his pivotal contributions to the firm's institutional growth and his leadership across finance, compliance, and transaction execution.
Louis Frost joined LCR in 2020 as a Senior Advisor and has played a central role in the firm's finance, transaction execution, offering development, and compliance functions. Over the past several years, he has helped strengthen LCR's institutional capabilities and support the firm's growing portfolio of EB-5 investment offerings.
Before joining LCR, Louis held a national leadership role at KPMG LLP, and senior leadership roles at Macquarie Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank Securities, executing billions of dollars in real estate and investment banking transactions. He also previously served as a corporate attorney and public company chief legal officer, bringing a unique combination of financial, transactional, and legal expertise to the firm.
Louis shared his thoughts on the milestone: "It has been a rewarding experience helping build and grow LCR over the past several years. The firm has established itself as a leader in the EB-5 space through disciplined structuring, strong compliance standards, and a long-term focus on investor outcomes. I'm honored to take on this expanded leadership role."
Suresh Rajan, Founder of LCR Capital Partners, commented: "Lou has been an essential force in shaping LCR's institutional foundation. His experience across private equity, investment banking, and law is rare, and he has successfully applied all of it to building a firm that operates with the discipline and rigor our clients deserve."
Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, added: "Lou has been one of my closest partners in growing this firm, and I've seen firsthand the impact he has had on everything from how we structure our offerings to how we show up for investors. This promotion is a reflection of where LCR is headed and I'm excited to have him in this expanded role as we continue to scale."
With this appointment, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager supported by an experienced global team. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.
About the EB-5 Investor Program
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.
About LCR Capital Partners
LCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government's EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.
Louis Frost joined LCR in 2020 as a Senior Advisor and has played a central role in the firm's finance, transaction execution, offering development, and compliance functions. Over the past several years, he has helped strengthen LCR's institutional capabilities and support the firm's growing portfolio of EB-5 investment offerings.
Before joining LCR, Louis held a national leadership role at KPMG LLP, and senior leadership roles at Macquarie Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank Securities, executing billions of dollars in real estate and investment banking transactions. He also previously served as a corporate attorney and public company chief legal officer, bringing a unique combination of financial, transactional, and legal expertise to the firm.
Louis shared his thoughts on the milestone: "It has been a rewarding experience helping build and grow LCR over the past several years. The firm has established itself as a leader in the EB-5 space through disciplined structuring, strong compliance standards, and a long-term focus on investor outcomes. I'm honored to take on this expanded leadership role."
Suresh Rajan, Founder of LCR Capital Partners, commented: "Lou has been an essential force in shaping LCR's institutional foundation. His experience across private equity, investment banking, and law is rare, and he has successfully applied all of it to building a firm that operates with the discipline and rigor our clients deserve."
Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, added: "Lou has been one of my closest partners in growing this firm, and I've seen firsthand the impact he has had on everything from how we structure our offerings to how we show up for investors. This promotion is a reflection of where LCR is headed and I'm excited to have him in this expanded role as we continue to scale."
With this appointment, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager supported by an experienced global team. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.
About the EB-5 Investor Program
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.
About LCR Capital Partners
LCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government's EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.
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