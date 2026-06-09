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Ottawa Infotainment Leverages QNX To Accelerate The Deployment Of Production-Ready Sdvs
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ottawa Infotainment today announced its next-generation DragonFire Pro platform will be built on the QNX ® Operating System (OS), combining Ottawa Infotainment's high-performance domain controller architecture with QNX's industry-leading safety-critical software foundation, enabling a secure and scalable foundation for mission-critical military vehicle systems.
The platform was previewed during the 2026 CANSEC exhibition, where Ottawa Infotainment technology was demonstrated as part of the MIL-V autonomous military vehicle platform developed by Convergence Design Services.
The MIL-V is a sovereign, electrically powered autonomous military vehicle platform, and was created to support a 100% Canadian-owned and operated domestic supply chain, helping protect critical defense supply chain while strengthening Canada's advanced mobility and autonomous systems capabilities.
“Our customers demand a real-time operating system that meets the highest standards for safety, security, and reliability,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment.“There is no better operating system than QNX for these environments. As we continue building DragonFire Pro into a next-generation software-defined vehicle platform, QNX gives our customers confidence that they are building on one of the most trusted mission-critical foundations in the industry.”
Ottawa Infotainment's engineering team has spent the past year developing the third-generation DragonFire Pro platform, leveraging QNX, and its best-in-class automotive frameworks available as part of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0. This enables enhanced performance capability and next-generation software-defined vehicle architectures.
“Our team has deep familiarity with QNX, and over the past 12 months we've greatly enriched the feature set available on our safety-critical, QNX-based DragonFire Pro platform,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment.“We've enabled advanced integrations, including hypervisor-based Android deployments running securely alongside QNX, while maintaining the security, reliability, and performance expected from the platform.”
The next-generation DragonFire Pro Platform built on QNX reflects a shared vision around enabling secure, production-ready software platforms for next-generation mobility systems across both commercial and specialized vehicle markets. It is expected to launch at CES 2027, featuring a fully integrated QNX operating system with support for Android applications through a secure hypervisor architecture. The platform is designed to support both commercial and specialized vehicle programs requiring enterprise-grade software foundations, cybersecurity, and long-term scalability.
Ottawa Infotainment and QNX aim to accelerate the deployment of production-ready software-defined vehicle architectures while supporting the growth of Canadian innovation across automotive, defense, and advanced mobility sectors.
About Ottawa Infotainment
Ottawa Infotainment is a Canadian full-stack provider of automotive electronics and software platforms specializing in infotainment, digital cockpit systems, domain controllers, and software-defined vehicle technologies. Its DragonFire platform enables OEMs and mobility innovators to rapidly deploy production-grade solutions with integrated hardware, software, and ecosystem support.
The platform was previewed during the 2026 CANSEC exhibition, where Ottawa Infotainment technology was demonstrated as part of the MIL-V autonomous military vehicle platform developed by Convergence Design Services.
The MIL-V is a sovereign, electrically powered autonomous military vehicle platform, and was created to support a 100% Canadian-owned and operated domestic supply chain, helping protect critical defense supply chain while strengthening Canada's advanced mobility and autonomous systems capabilities.
“Our customers demand a real-time operating system that meets the highest standards for safety, security, and reliability,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment.“There is no better operating system than QNX for these environments. As we continue building DragonFire Pro into a next-generation software-defined vehicle platform, QNX gives our customers confidence that they are building on one of the most trusted mission-critical foundations in the industry.”
Ottawa Infotainment's engineering team has spent the past year developing the third-generation DragonFire Pro platform, leveraging QNX, and its best-in-class automotive frameworks available as part of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0. This enables enhanced performance capability and next-generation software-defined vehicle architectures.
“Our team has deep familiarity with QNX, and over the past 12 months we've greatly enriched the feature set available on our safety-critical, QNX-based DragonFire Pro platform,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment.“We've enabled advanced integrations, including hypervisor-based Android deployments running securely alongside QNX, while maintaining the security, reliability, and performance expected from the platform.”
The next-generation DragonFire Pro Platform built on QNX reflects a shared vision around enabling secure, production-ready software platforms for next-generation mobility systems across both commercial and specialized vehicle markets. It is expected to launch at CES 2027, featuring a fully integrated QNX operating system with support for Android applications through a secure hypervisor architecture. The platform is designed to support both commercial and specialized vehicle programs requiring enterprise-grade software foundations, cybersecurity, and long-term scalability.
Ottawa Infotainment and QNX aim to accelerate the deployment of production-ready software-defined vehicle architectures while supporting the growth of Canadian innovation across automotive, defense, and advanced mobility sectors.
About Ottawa Infotainment
Ottawa Infotainment is a Canadian full-stack provider of automotive electronics and software platforms specializing in infotainment, digital cockpit systems, domain controllers, and software-defined vehicle technologies. Its DragonFire platform enables OEMs and mobility innovators to rapidly deploy production-grade solutions with integrated hardware, software, and ecosystem support.
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