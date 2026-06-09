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Metal Packaging Market Driven By Rising Demand For Canned Foods And Packaging Innovations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global metal packaging market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by technological advancements in packaging solutions and increasing consumer demand for canned and packaged food products. Metal packaging continues to gain traction across industries due to its durability, recyclability, and ability to extend product shelf life.
According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled“Metal Packaging Market by Material (Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Type (Cans, Caps and Closures, Drums and Barrels, Others), by Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Health Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global metal packaging market was valued at $108.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.
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Key Growth Drivers:
The growing preference for canned food products, coupled with continuous innovations in packaging technologies, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Metal packaging offers superior protection against contamination, moisture, and light, making it a preferred choice for food and beverage manufacturers.
However, environmental concerns associated with steel mining and fluctuations in raw material prices remain key challenges for industry participants. Despite these obstacles, the increasing popularity of premium and luxury products packaged in metal containers-including cookies, coffee, tea, confectionery products, and gift packaging is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.
Steel Segment Maintains Market Leadership:
Based on material, the steel segment accounted for the largest share of the global metal packaging market in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of total revenue. Steel remains widely used in food and beverage cans, aerosol containers, closures, paints, and promotional packaging owing to its strength and cost-effectiveness.
Meanwhile, the aluminum segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of aluminum packaging, particularly in the beverage industry, continues to support segment growth due to its lightweight nature and high recyclability.
Food Industry Remains the Largest Application Segment:
Among applications, the food segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of global revenue. The ability of metal packaging to preserve freshness and extend the shelf life of perishable food products has strengthened its adoption among food manufacturers worldwide.
On the other hand, the personal care segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.4% through 2030. Rising demand for premium and youth-focused personal care products has accelerated the use of metal packaging across cosmetics, grooming, and skincare categories.
Europe Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region:
Europe held the largest share of the global metal packaging market in 2020, followed by North America, together accounting for a substantial portion of industry revenue. The presence of established packaging manufacturers and strong demand from food and beverage industries continue to support regional growth.
However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, population growth, and expanding food and beverage industries are expected to drive significant demand for metal packaging solutions across the region.
Leading Players:-
Key companies operating in the global metal packaging market include:
- Amcor Plc.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Ball Corporation
- CPMC Holdings Ltd.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Greif Incorporated
- Metal Packaging Europe
- Silgan Holdings, Inc.
- Tata Steel
- Ton Yi Industrial
These companies continue to focus on product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving consumer and industry requirements.
, ': /purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled“Metal Packaging Market by Material (Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Type (Cans, Caps and Closures, Drums and Barrels, Others), by Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Health Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global metal packaging market was valued at $108.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.
:
Key Growth Drivers:
The growing preference for canned food products, coupled with continuous innovations in packaging technologies, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Metal packaging offers superior protection against contamination, moisture, and light, making it a preferred choice for food and beverage manufacturers.
However, environmental concerns associated with steel mining and fluctuations in raw material prices remain key challenges for industry participants. Despite these obstacles, the increasing popularity of premium and luxury products packaged in metal containers-including cookies, coffee, tea, confectionery products, and gift packaging is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.
Steel Segment Maintains Market Leadership:
Based on material, the steel segment accounted for the largest share of the global metal packaging market in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of total revenue. Steel remains widely used in food and beverage cans, aerosol containers, closures, paints, and promotional packaging owing to its strength and cost-effectiveness.
Meanwhile, the aluminum segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of aluminum packaging, particularly in the beverage industry, continues to support segment growth due to its lightweight nature and high recyclability.
Food Industry Remains the Largest Application Segment:
Among applications, the food segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of global revenue. The ability of metal packaging to preserve freshness and extend the shelf life of perishable food products has strengthened its adoption among food manufacturers worldwide.
On the other hand, the personal care segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.4% through 2030. Rising demand for premium and youth-focused personal care products has accelerated the use of metal packaging across cosmetics, grooming, and skincare categories.
Europe Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region:
Europe held the largest share of the global metal packaging market in 2020, followed by North America, together accounting for a substantial portion of industry revenue. The presence of established packaging manufacturers and strong demand from food and beverage industries continue to support regional growth.
However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, population growth, and expanding food and beverage industries are expected to drive significant demand for metal packaging solutions across the region.
Leading Players:-
Key companies operating in the global metal packaging market include:
- Amcor Plc.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Ball Corporation
- CPMC Holdings Ltd.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Greif Incorporated
- Metal Packaging Europe
- Silgan Holdings, Inc.
- Tata Steel
- Ton Yi Industrial
These companies continue to focus on product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving consumer and industry requirements.
, ': /purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
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