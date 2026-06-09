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Zen Cortext Turns A Wordpress Page Into A Live AI Sales Consultant
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zen Republic has launched Zen Cortext, a WordPress plugin that turns a page on your site into a live AI consultant. Instead of pointing paid traffic at a landing page and waiting for a form fill, a business sends that traffic straight into a conversation that can answer real questions about what it does.
Most AI chat on websites has earned its bad name. It gives canned answers, cannot move off its script, and asks for an email before it has helped with anything. Zen Cortext argues the real problem is not the AI but the business behind it. Most chat tools are subscriptions that resell someone else's AI model with a markup on top. To protect that margin, the vendor either runs a cheaper, weaker model or charges a premium for a good one. The customer ends up with a dumb chat or an expensive one, and pays for the middleman either way.
Zen Cortext takes the middleman out. The business connects its own AI account, for example Anthropic's Claude, and pays the provider directly at cost, about one dollar for a full conversation. No subscription, no per-seat fee, no markup. A small business can run the same quality of model that expensive platforms keep for enterprise budgets.
The AI knows the business because it reads the website. Every page, post, and case study becomes something it can talk about, with no FAQ to write or maintain. Owners can also add knowledge that never appears on the public site, such as internal pricing rules or details from past projects, so the AI answers from more than the marketing pages. It works from the whole picture on every question rather than a few stored snippets, so it reasons about the business instead of guessing from fragments. When it does not know something, it says so and offers a real person.
The same chat page behaves differently for each ad campaign. A campaign is usually built around a single offer or audience, and the chat can be configured to match it, so a visitor from a legal-intake ad gets the right opening, the right first questions, and an AI briefed on that specific offer. One page does the work of a separate landing experience for every campaign. When a conversation turns serious, the AI sends a notification to the owner's phone, so a real person can take over in seconds, even from a job site.
Zen Cortext is built for one job and honest about its limits. It works only on WordPress, only for inbound conversations, and it will tell a visitor plainly when it is not the right fit. Every conversation stays in the business's own database, with no outside cloud. The website that sells Zen Cortext runs Zen Cortext, so anyone evaluating it is already using it. "People are getting comfortable solving problems by asking an AI, but a generic chat answers without context and often gets it wrong. We built one that stays in your business's context and can confidently represent it," said Yury Parfentsov of Zen Republic.
Businesses can try the live chat demo and see the full plugin at the link below. Setup is the standard WordPress routine: upload, activate, and connect an AI account.
About Zen Republic: Zen Republic is a marketing and development agency. Zen Cortext is its first product released for use by other businesses. Learn more about the WordPress AI SDR plugin at the link below.
Most AI chat on websites has earned its bad name. It gives canned answers, cannot move off its script, and asks for an email before it has helped with anything. Zen Cortext argues the real problem is not the AI but the business behind it. Most chat tools are subscriptions that resell someone else's AI model with a markup on top. To protect that margin, the vendor either runs a cheaper, weaker model or charges a premium for a good one. The customer ends up with a dumb chat or an expensive one, and pays for the middleman either way.
Zen Cortext takes the middleman out. The business connects its own AI account, for example Anthropic's Claude, and pays the provider directly at cost, about one dollar for a full conversation. No subscription, no per-seat fee, no markup. A small business can run the same quality of model that expensive platforms keep for enterprise budgets.
The AI knows the business because it reads the website. Every page, post, and case study becomes something it can talk about, with no FAQ to write or maintain. Owners can also add knowledge that never appears on the public site, such as internal pricing rules or details from past projects, so the AI answers from more than the marketing pages. It works from the whole picture on every question rather than a few stored snippets, so it reasons about the business instead of guessing from fragments. When it does not know something, it says so and offers a real person.
The same chat page behaves differently for each ad campaign. A campaign is usually built around a single offer or audience, and the chat can be configured to match it, so a visitor from a legal-intake ad gets the right opening, the right first questions, and an AI briefed on that specific offer. One page does the work of a separate landing experience for every campaign. When a conversation turns serious, the AI sends a notification to the owner's phone, so a real person can take over in seconds, even from a job site.
Zen Cortext is built for one job and honest about its limits. It works only on WordPress, only for inbound conversations, and it will tell a visitor plainly when it is not the right fit. Every conversation stays in the business's own database, with no outside cloud. The website that sells Zen Cortext runs Zen Cortext, so anyone evaluating it is already using it. "People are getting comfortable solving problems by asking an AI, but a generic chat answers without context and often gets it wrong. We built one that stays in your business's context and can confidently represent it," said Yury Parfentsov of Zen Republic.
Businesses can try the live chat demo and see the full plugin at the link below. Setup is the standard WordPress routine: upload, activate, and connect an AI account.
About Zen Republic: Zen Republic is a marketing and development agency. Zen Cortext is its first product released for use by other businesses. Learn more about the WordPress AI SDR plugin at the link below.
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