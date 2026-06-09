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Siminou Wealth Management Founder Receives 2026 Wealthtender Voice Of The Client Highly Rated Advisor Award
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Siminou Wealth Management Founder Receives 2026 Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award
Richard Siminou, MBA, founder of Siminou Wealth Management, has been recognized with the 2026 Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award, an honor driven by consistent, exceptional feedback from his clients on the Wealthtender platform.
The Wealthtender Voice of the Client Award recognizes financial advisors who have received outstanding ratings and reviews from their clients. Unlike recognition programs based on firm size or revenue, this award is grounded entirely in the verified experiences of real clients.
"This recognition belongs to my clients," said Siminou. "They trusted me with some of the most important decisions of their lives, and the fact that this award reflects their experiences directly is what makes it meaningful. I am also grateful for the relationships we have built over the years across Long Island and the greater New York area."
Siminou Wealth Management is a fee-based financial advisory firm serving business owners, pre-retirees, and high-income professionals in the Kings Point and greater Long Island and New York City area. The firm focuses on retirement planning, investment management, and comprehensive financial planning tailored to each client's goals and timeline.
For more information, visit or contact Siminou Wealth Management directly.
About Siminou Wealth Management
Siminou Wealth Management is a fee-based independent advisory firm founded by Richard Siminou, MBA, holder of Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses and a Life and Annuity Insurance license. The firm serves business owners, entrepreneurs, high-income professionals, and pre-retirees across Long Island and the New York City metropolitan area, with a focus on retirement planning, investment strategy, and long-term financial planning.
Media Contact:
Richard Siminou, MBA
Founder, Siminou Wealth Management
Kings Point, New York
*Award Disclosure: Wealthtender awarded Richard Siminou, MBA with its 2026 Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award on 6/8/26. Rating criteria based on eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender between 1/1/26 and 6/8/26. Although Siminou Wealth Management compensates Wealthtender for marketing services, Wealthtender's award criteria is objective and not influenced by compensation. This award is not a guarantee of future performance or success and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients. View additional award details and FAQs at wt/awards*
Richard Siminou, MBA, founder of Siminou Wealth Management, has been recognized with the 2026 Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award, an honor driven by consistent, exceptional feedback from his clients on the Wealthtender platform.
The Wealthtender Voice of the Client Award recognizes financial advisors who have received outstanding ratings and reviews from their clients. Unlike recognition programs based on firm size or revenue, this award is grounded entirely in the verified experiences of real clients.
"This recognition belongs to my clients," said Siminou. "They trusted me with some of the most important decisions of their lives, and the fact that this award reflects their experiences directly is what makes it meaningful. I am also grateful for the relationships we have built over the years across Long Island and the greater New York area."
Siminou Wealth Management is a fee-based financial advisory firm serving business owners, pre-retirees, and high-income professionals in the Kings Point and greater Long Island and New York City area. The firm focuses on retirement planning, investment management, and comprehensive financial planning tailored to each client's goals and timeline.
For more information, visit or contact Siminou Wealth Management directly.
About Siminou Wealth Management
Siminou Wealth Management is a fee-based independent advisory firm founded by Richard Siminou, MBA, holder of Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses and a Life and Annuity Insurance license. The firm serves business owners, entrepreneurs, high-income professionals, and pre-retirees across Long Island and the New York City metropolitan area, with a focus on retirement planning, investment strategy, and long-term financial planning.
Media Contact:
Richard Siminou, MBA
Founder, Siminou Wealth Management
Kings Point, New York
*Award Disclosure: Wealthtender awarded Richard Siminou, MBA with its 2026 Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award on 6/8/26. Rating criteria based on eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender between 1/1/26 and 6/8/26. Although Siminou Wealth Management compensates Wealthtender for marketing services, Wealthtender's award criteria is objective and not influenced by compensation. This award is not a guarantee of future performance or success and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients. View additional award details and FAQs at wt/awards*
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