MISSD Releases New Public Health Video On Medication-Induced Suicide Risk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) today announced the release of Let's Call It What It Is: Akathisia, a new public health video focused on increasing awareness of akathisia, an often-overlooked medication-induced disorder.

The video takes the familiar form of a pharmaceutical commercial, but with a notable difference. When the commercial reaches the section typically reserved for adverse effects, it names a disorder that is rarely discussed in public despite its potentially serious consequences: akathisia.

Akathisia is characterized by an intense sense of inner restlessness, agitation, and an inability to remain still. In some cases, it has been associated with self-harm, violence, suicidal thoughts, and suicide. Hundreds of commonly prescribed medications-including certain antidepressants, asthma medications, acne treatments, stimulants, and anti-nausea drugs-have been linked to akathisia.

"Many people have never heard the word akathisia until it affects them or someone they love," said Wendy Dolin, founder of MISSD. "People experiencing akathisia are frequently misdiagnosed or misunderstood. Recognition is the first step toward prevention."

The release of the video follows Mental Health Awareness Month, during which conversations about suicide prevention and mental health were widespread. Yet discussions about medication-induced psychiatric adverse effects-including akathisia, agitation, emotional blunting, and behavioral changes-remain uncommon in public awareness campaigns.

"Suicide prevention must include informed discussions about all potential contributors to suicidal thoughts and behaviors," said Dolin. "People experiencing akathisia are often told they are anxious, depressed, relapsing, or imagining their symptoms. Recognition is the first step toward prevention. We must call it what it is: akathisia."

MISSD hopes the video will encourage healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers to learn more about akathisia and other medication-induced disorders and to recognize the signs when they occur.

To further support education and awareness, MISSD offers two free online courses that are open to all:

. Akathisia 101 - A one-hour introductory course that explains what akathisia is, how it presents, which medications may trigger it, and why awareness matters. The course is approved for continuing education credit through the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).

. Addressing Challenges and Misinformation About Akathisia - A one-hour practical course that teaches participants about the causes, risks, warning signs, and potential impact of akathisia, while providing guidance on recognizing and responding to medication-induced akathisia. Suitable for healthcare professionals, consumers, caregivers, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the condition.

MISSD encourages healthcare professionals, consumers, caregivers, and nonprofit organizations to share these educational resources-including videos, podcasts, and courses-to help reduce avoidable suffering and improve recognition of akathisia.