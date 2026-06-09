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Dr İskender Alkın Solmaz Receives International Recognition For Advancing Innovation In Corneal Disease Treatment
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. İskender Alkın Solmaz, a Turkish ophthalmologist, oculoplastic surgeon, and medical innovator, has received the“Best Paper of Session” Award at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), one of the most respected scientific congresses in global ophthalmology.
The award was presented in recognition of research led by Dr. Solmaz and his team exploring a novel therapeutic strategy designed to protect corneal cells and support the treatment of corneal diseases. The study was selected as the leading presentation within its scientific session by an international audience of ophthalmologists, researchers, and academic experts.
The recognition places Dr. Solmaz among a select group of researchers whose work is considered to have significant potential to influence future developments in eye care.
“Scientific awards are important, but what matters most is the possibility of creating better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Solmaz.“Our research is driven by a simple question: how can we help patients preserve vision, avoid disease progression, and benefit from more effective treatments in the future?”
ASCRS is regarded as one of the premier scientific organizations in ophthalmology, attracting thousands of specialists from around the world each year. The annual congress serves as a platform for presenting groundbreaking research and emerging technologies that may shape the future of eye care.
The award-winning research focuses on a next-generation eye drop therapy aimed at protecting the cornea at a cellular level. Researchers believe such approaches may help address unmet needs in the treatment of corneal diseases and potentially reduce the need for invasive interventions in some cases.
For Dr. Solmaz, the project reflects a broader commitment to innovation that extends beyond clinical practice.
“The future of medicine depends on physicians remaining actively involved in research,” he said.“Every day in clinical practice we see challenges that patients face. Research allows us to search for answers that may not yet exist and to create solutions that could benefit future generations.”
Based in Istanbul, Dr. Solmaz is internationally recognized for his work in oculoplastic surgery, eyelid surgery, blepharoplasty, and facial rejuvenation procedures. Throughout his career, he has participated in more than 25,000 surgical procedures and medical interventions while maintaining an active role in scientific research and international collaborations.
His professional philosophy centers on combining clinical expertise with scientific discovery.
“I have always believed that surgery and science should support one another,” Dr. Solmaz explained.“Clinical experience helps identify real-world medical needs, while research provides the pathway toward innovation. When those two worlds come together, meaningful advances become possible.”
In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Solmaz is a co-founder of TelomEYE Pharmaceuticals, a Canadian biotechnology company established in Toronto in 2022. The company focuses on developing innovative therapies targeting eye diseases, particularly conditions affecting the cornea and ocular surface.
The scientific program recognized at ASCRS forms part of a broader research effort involving international collaborations, biotechnology development, and translational medicine initiatives.
According to Dr. Solmaz, the award also highlights the increasing visibility of Turkish researchers within the global scientific community.
“Türkiye has exceptional physicians, scientists, and researchers,” he said.“I believe international recognition such as this demonstrates the quality of work being produced and the growing contribution of Turkish medicine to global healthcare innovation.”
While the award represents a significant achievement, Dr. Solmaz views it primarily as motivation for the work ahead.
“Research is a continuous journey,” he said.“Every answer leads to new questions. We are encouraged by this recognition, but our focus remains on advancing science, generating evidence, and developing treatments that may ultimately improve patients' lives.”
Dr. Solmaz emphasized that the achievement was the result of a collaborative effort involving researchers, clinicians, and scientific partners working toward a shared goal.
“No meaningful scientific accomplishment is achieved alone,” he added.“This recognition belongs to an outstanding team whose dedication, expertise, and commitment made this work possible. I am proud of what we have achieved together and excited about what lies ahead.”
The ASCRS 2026 award represents another milestone in Dr. Solmaz's growing international scientific profile and underscores the increasing importance of physician-led innovation in the future of ophthalmology.
As research into corneal disease and regenerative therapies continues to advance, Dr. Solmaz and his team remain focused on transforming scientific discoveries into practical solutions that can make a lasting difference for patients worldwide.
You can find out more about Dr. İskender Alkın Solmaz and his work on his website:
The award was presented in recognition of research led by Dr. Solmaz and his team exploring a novel therapeutic strategy designed to protect corneal cells and support the treatment of corneal diseases. The study was selected as the leading presentation within its scientific session by an international audience of ophthalmologists, researchers, and academic experts.
The recognition places Dr. Solmaz among a select group of researchers whose work is considered to have significant potential to influence future developments in eye care.
“Scientific awards are important, but what matters most is the possibility of creating better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Solmaz.“Our research is driven by a simple question: how can we help patients preserve vision, avoid disease progression, and benefit from more effective treatments in the future?”
ASCRS is regarded as one of the premier scientific organizations in ophthalmology, attracting thousands of specialists from around the world each year. The annual congress serves as a platform for presenting groundbreaking research and emerging technologies that may shape the future of eye care.
The award-winning research focuses on a next-generation eye drop therapy aimed at protecting the cornea at a cellular level. Researchers believe such approaches may help address unmet needs in the treatment of corneal diseases and potentially reduce the need for invasive interventions in some cases.
For Dr. Solmaz, the project reflects a broader commitment to innovation that extends beyond clinical practice.
“The future of medicine depends on physicians remaining actively involved in research,” he said.“Every day in clinical practice we see challenges that patients face. Research allows us to search for answers that may not yet exist and to create solutions that could benefit future generations.”
Based in Istanbul, Dr. Solmaz is internationally recognized for his work in oculoplastic surgery, eyelid surgery, blepharoplasty, and facial rejuvenation procedures. Throughout his career, he has participated in more than 25,000 surgical procedures and medical interventions while maintaining an active role in scientific research and international collaborations.
His professional philosophy centers on combining clinical expertise with scientific discovery.
“I have always believed that surgery and science should support one another,” Dr. Solmaz explained.“Clinical experience helps identify real-world medical needs, while research provides the pathway toward innovation. When those two worlds come together, meaningful advances become possible.”
In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Solmaz is a co-founder of TelomEYE Pharmaceuticals, a Canadian biotechnology company established in Toronto in 2022. The company focuses on developing innovative therapies targeting eye diseases, particularly conditions affecting the cornea and ocular surface.
The scientific program recognized at ASCRS forms part of a broader research effort involving international collaborations, biotechnology development, and translational medicine initiatives.
According to Dr. Solmaz, the award also highlights the increasing visibility of Turkish researchers within the global scientific community.
“Türkiye has exceptional physicians, scientists, and researchers,” he said.“I believe international recognition such as this demonstrates the quality of work being produced and the growing contribution of Turkish medicine to global healthcare innovation.”
While the award represents a significant achievement, Dr. Solmaz views it primarily as motivation for the work ahead.
“Research is a continuous journey,” he said.“Every answer leads to new questions. We are encouraged by this recognition, but our focus remains on advancing science, generating evidence, and developing treatments that may ultimately improve patients' lives.”
Dr. Solmaz emphasized that the achievement was the result of a collaborative effort involving researchers, clinicians, and scientific partners working toward a shared goal.
“No meaningful scientific accomplishment is achieved alone,” he added.“This recognition belongs to an outstanding team whose dedication, expertise, and commitment made this work possible. I am proud of what we have achieved together and excited about what lies ahead.”
The ASCRS 2026 award represents another milestone in Dr. Solmaz's growing international scientific profile and underscores the increasing importance of physician-led innovation in the future of ophthalmology.
As research into corneal disease and regenerative therapies continues to advance, Dr. Solmaz and his team remain focused on transforming scientific discoveries into practical solutions that can make a lasting difference for patients worldwide.
You can find out more about Dr. İskender Alkın Solmaz and his work on his website:
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