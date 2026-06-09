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Winston-Salem Dog Training Company Helps Owners Build Better Obedience In Everyday Settings
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem, a professional dog training provider serving Winston-Salem and surrounding Triad communities, offers a variety of training programs designed to help dog owners build reliable obedience in everyday settings. These programs focus on practical skills such as recall, leash manners, impulse control, and calm behavior around common distractions.
For many dog owners, consistent obedience at home, on walks, and in public spaces can be difficult to maintain without structure. Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem provides programs that address everyday behavior concerns such as jumping, leash pulling, lack of focus, poor recall, and difficulty settling around guests or distractions. Programs use structured obedience, owner coaching, and program-specific tools to help dogs build clearer communication and better reliability.
The training programs are designed to support different goals based on a dog's age, behavior, and the owner's needs. Through structured lessons, dogs learn essential obedience commands such as sit, down, place, heel, off, and recall. These core skills help owners create better expectations at home, improve leash manners, and build more control in public environments.
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem offers both Private Lessons and Board and Train Programs. Private lessons allow owners to work directly with a trainer while learning how to reinforce obedience at home. Board and train proYgrams provide immersive training with a professional trainer, followed by owner instruction to help maintain progress after the dog returns home.
In addition to obedience training, Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem offers programs for dogs struggling with dog aggression, dog reactivity, or overexcitement around other dogs. These programs focus on obedience foundations, desensitization, structured handling, and owner control to help families better manage challenging behavior.
“Every dog and every owner come into training with different goals,” Roberts added.“Some families need help with basic manners, while others are dealing with reactivity, overexcitement, or more serious behavior concerns. A clear training plan gives owners a better way to communicate with their dogs and continue building progress after the program is complete.”
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem serves a variety of local communities, including Winston-Salem, Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro, Oak Ridge, Walkertown, Thomasville, Walnut Cove, and surrounding areas. Training is offered through the business's Kernersville facility and through programs designed to support owners across the greater Winston-Salem area.
About Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem provides professional dog training services designed to improve obedience, communication, and behavior in real-life settings. The business offers a range of programs, including private lessons, board and train options, puppy training, basic obedience, advanced obedience, and behavior-focused training for dogs with reactivity or aggression concerns. Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem serves families throughout Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Walkertown, Thomasville, Walnut Cove, and nearby communities.
Media Contact
Tamera Roberts
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem
Phone: (336) 600-1885
Facility: 1385 South Park Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284
Website:
For many dog owners, consistent obedience at home, on walks, and in public spaces can be difficult to maintain without structure. Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem provides programs that address everyday behavior concerns such as jumping, leash pulling, lack of focus, poor recall, and difficulty settling around guests or distractions. Programs use structured obedience, owner coaching, and program-specific tools to help dogs build clearer communication and better reliability.
The training programs are designed to support different goals based on a dog's age, behavior, and the owner's needs. Through structured lessons, dogs learn essential obedience commands such as sit, down, place, heel, off, and recall. These core skills help owners create better expectations at home, improve leash manners, and build more control in public environments.
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem offers both Private Lessons and Board and Train Programs. Private lessons allow owners to work directly with a trainer while learning how to reinforce obedience at home. Board and train proYgrams provide immersive training with a professional trainer, followed by owner instruction to help maintain progress after the dog returns home.
In addition to obedience training, Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem offers programs for dogs struggling with dog aggression, dog reactivity, or overexcitement around other dogs. These programs focus on obedience foundations, desensitization, structured handling, and owner control to help families better manage challenging behavior.
“Every dog and every owner come into training with different goals,” Roberts added.“Some families need help with basic manners, while others are dealing with reactivity, overexcitement, or more serious behavior concerns. A clear training plan gives owners a better way to communicate with their dogs and continue building progress after the program is complete.”
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem serves a variety of local communities, including Winston-Salem, Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro, Oak Ridge, Walkertown, Thomasville, Walnut Cove, and surrounding areas. Training is offered through the business's Kernersville facility and through programs designed to support owners across the greater Winston-Salem area.
About Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem provides professional dog training services designed to improve obedience, communication, and behavior in real-life settings. The business offers a range of programs, including private lessons, board and train options, puppy training, basic obedience, advanced obedience, and behavior-focused training for dogs with reactivity or aggression concerns. Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem serves families throughout Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Walkertown, Thomasville, Walnut Cove, and nearby communities.
Media Contact
Tamera Roberts
Off Leash K9 Training of Winston-Salem
Phone: (336) 600-1885
Facility: 1385 South Park Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284
Website:
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