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People's Chamber Of Commerce To Connect Long Beach Entrepreneurs With Funding, AI, & Business Resources At June Summit
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The People's Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sports Basement, 2100 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90815.
The summit is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals, community partners, and service providers for a high-impact day focused on business growth, access to resources, and meaningful connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore funding opportunities, housing and homeownership support, business programs, solutions, grants, AI tools and training, and lead generation resources.
A key feature of the summit is a 15-minute assessment with a qualified professional, designed to help attendees quickly identify programs and resources that may support their business or personal goals. The event is intended to provide practical value for people who are looking to grow, stabilize, launch, or expand.
“This summit was created to help remove barriers and expand access to meaningful opportunities,” said Sharifah Hardie, Founder of The People's Chamber of Commerce.“We want to connect people with real solutions, trusted resources, and the relationships that can help move them forward.”
The People's Chamber of Commerce is committed to creating access, strengthening networks, and helping everyday people and small business owners participate more fully in professional and business communities. Through free membership, networking opportunities, business visibility, vendor access, and community-centered programming, the Chamber continues to support economic empowerment and local business development.
The Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit is expected to attract entrepreneurs, local business owners, families, community members, and resource providers who are interested in practical support and long-term growth opportunities. The event also offers sponsorship and partnership opportunities for organizations that want to align with business access, community support, and economic opportunity.
Sponsors may gain visibility before, during, and after the summit through promotional assets, onsite recognition, digital exposure, and lead-generation opportunities. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels for organizations looking to support the event and connect with a motivated local audience.
The summit's core themes include business funding, personal financial resources, housing and homeownership, business solutions, launch and scale support, AI tools and training, grants, and lead generation. Organizers say the event is intended to serve as both a resource hub and a relationship-building opportunity for attendees seeking practical next steps.
The People's Chamber of Commerce is a business organization recognized under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(6).
For more information, to reserve a seat, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit PeoplesChamber or contact Sharifah Hardie at 562-822-0965 or....
About The People's Chamber of Commerce
The People's Chamber of Commerce is committed to putting people first by expanding opportunities, creating meaningful connections, and removing traditional financial barriers that keep everyday people and small business owners from participating in professional networks.
The summit is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals, community partners, and service providers for a high-impact day focused on business growth, access to resources, and meaningful connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore funding opportunities, housing and homeownership support, business programs, solutions, grants, AI tools and training, and lead generation resources.
A key feature of the summit is a 15-minute assessment with a qualified professional, designed to help attendees quickly identify programs and resources that may support their business or personal goals. The event is intended to provide practical value for people who are looking to grow, stabilize, launch, or expand.
“This summit was created to help remove barriers and expand access to meaningful opportunities,” said Sharifah Hardie, Founder of The People's Chamber of Commerce.“We want to connect people with real solutions, trusted resources, and the relationships that can help move them forward.”
The People's Chamber of Commerce is committed to creating access, strengthening networks, and helping everyday people and small business owners participate more fully in professional and business communities. Through free membership, networking opportunities, business visibility, vendor access, and community-centered programming, the Chamber continues to support economic empowerment and local business development.
The Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit is expected to attract entrepreneurs, local business owners, families, community members, and resource providers who are interested in practical support and long-term growth opportunities. The event also offers sponsorship and partnership opportunities for organizations that want to align with business access, community support, and economic opportunity.
Sponsors may gain visibility before, during, and after the summit through promotional assets, onsite recognition, digital exposure, and lead-generation opportunities. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels for organizations looking to support the event and connect with a motivated local audience.
The summit's core themes include business funding, personal financial resources, housing and homeownership, business solutions, launch and scale support, AI tools and training, grants, and lead generation. Organizers say the event is intended to serve as both a resource hub and a relationship-building opportunity for attendees seeking practical next steps.
The People's Chamber of Commerce is a business organization recognized under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(6).
For more information, to reserve a seat, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit PeoplesChamber or contact Sharifah Hardie at 562-822-0965 or....
About The People's Chamber of Commerce
The People's Chamber of Commerce is committed to putting people first by expanding opportunities, creating meaningful connections, and removing traditional financial barriers that keep everyday people and small business owners from participating in professional networks.
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